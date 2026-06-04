M6 to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via Eutelsat

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/04/2026 at 05:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

M6 Group will broadcast live matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026(TM) in Ultra High Definition via Fransat, Eutelsat's free-to-air DTH satellite platform for French DTT channels.



Leveraging the extensive coverage of the Eutelsat 5 West B satellite, viewers across mainland France will be able to enjoy the event.



From June 11 to July 19, 2026, viewers equipped with compatible Fransat UHD satellite hardware will be able to watch matches broadcast in 4K UHD on M6 4K, available on channel 56 of the Fransat platform.



Satellite technology ensures universal coverage as well as reliable and stable reception quality, two essential elements during major live sporting events.



This initiative also demonstrates the strategic role of satellite technology in complementing audiovisual broadcasting infrastructures and enabling universal access to Ultra High Definition television content.



Lydia Gaillard Faghihy, CEO of Fransat, stated: 'This broadcast perfectly illustrates the essential role of satellite technology in guaranteeing reliable and constant access to major televised events across the country.'