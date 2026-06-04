M6 Group will broadcast live matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026(TM) in Ultra High Definition via Fransat, Eutelsat's free-to-air DTH satellite platform for French DTT channels.
Leveraging the extensive coverage of the Eutelsat 5 West B satellite, viewers across mainland France will be able to enjoy the event.
From June 11 to July 19, 2026, viewers equipped with compatible Fransat UHD satellite hardware will be able to watch matches broadcast in 4K UHD on M6 4K, available on channel 56 of the Fransat platform.
Satellite technology ensures universal coverage as well as reliable and stable reception quality, two essential elements during major live sporting events.
This initiative also demonstrates the strategic role of satellite technology in complementing audiovisual broadcasting infrastructures and enabling universal access to Ultra High Definition television content.
Lydia Gaillard Faghihy, CEO of Fransat, stated: 'This broadcast perfectly illustrates the essential role of satellite technology in guaranteeing reliable and constant access to major televised events across the country.'
Eutelsat Communications is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.
The group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.
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