Last night, the French national soccer team's quarterfinal win over Morocco (2-0) drew 16.1m viewers on M6, for a 72.8% audience share. A result that makes it the biggest TV audience recorded in France since the start of 2026.
This performance confirms the steady rise in the French team's ratings as the tournament has progressed. In the group stage, the wins over Senegal (3-1) and Norway (4-1) attracted 14m and 13.7m viewers, respectively.
In the round of 16, the emphatic win over Sweden (3-0) was watched by 10.23m people. The round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), played at 11 p.m., drew 12.2m viewers.
The enthusiasm could grow further for the semifinal, scheduled for July 14 at 9 p.m. Les Bleus will face the winner of tonight's quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium (9 p.m.).
In the stock market this morning, M6 Group shares were down 0.65% shortly after 11 a.m.
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (79%): owns, at the end of 2025, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV) and 4 digital channels (M6+, M6+ Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay);
- operation of radio stations (12.4%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts;
- program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.7%);
- other (2.9%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (82.2%) and other (17.8%; primarily sales of subscriptions, TV content and film content).
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