This performance confirms the steady rise in the French team's ratings as the tournament has progressed. In the group stage, the wins over Senegal (3-1) and Norway (4-1) attracted 14m and 13.7m viewers, respectively.

In the round of 16, the emphatic win over Sweden (3-0) was watched by 10.23m people. The round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), played at 11 p.m., drew 12.2m viewers.

The enthusiasm could grow further for the semifinal, scheduled for July 14 at 9 p.m. Les Bleus will face the winner of tonight's quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium (9 p.m.).

In the stock market this morning, M6 Group shares were down 0.65% shortly after 11 a.m.