M6 tops ratings in 2026 with France-Morocco

Last night, the French national soccer team's quarterfinal win over Morocco (2-0) drew 16.1m viewers on M6, for a 72.8% audience share. A result that makes it the biggest TV audience recorded in France since the start of 2026.

This performance confirms the steady rise in the French team's ratings as the tournament has progressed. In the group stage, the wins over Senegal (3-1) and Norway (4-1) attracted 14m and 13.7m viewers, respectively.



In the round of 16, the emphatic win over Sweden (3-0) was watched by 10.23m people. The round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), played at 11 p.m., drew 12.2m viewers.



The enthusiasm could grow further for the semifinal, scheduled for July 14 at 9 p.m. Les Bleus will face the winner of tonight's quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium (9 p.m.).



In the stock market this morning, M6 Group shares were down 0.65% shortly after 11 a.m.