Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

mIQroTech joins Chevron Technology Venture Catalyst Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Smart sensors and artificial intelligence predict pipeline leaks to improve operations and environmental safety

mIQroTech Incorporated is joining the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program to enable further development of their smart sensors and artificial intelligence technology.

The mIQroTech technology applies artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) technology to predict pipeline leaks. The sensor system is not dependent upon leak-detection resources such as radioactive materials, welding, or pipeline tapping. Monitoring is reported efficiently in a dashboard accessed by phone, tablet, or computer.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early stage companies that have technology beneficial to the energy industry.

Catalyst program participation will allow mIQroTech to progress through key milestones focused on technology testing and validation. mIQroTech received earlier investments from Plug and Play, Ocean Capital, Republic, and Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, among others.

“Our goal is to deliver a transformative change to the global oil and gas industry,” said founder and chief executive officer, Meade Lewis. “Better data, analytics, and intelligence will add efficiencies to pipeline operations and empower more informed and faster decision-making. We appreciate that Chevron recognizes our potential to deliver solutions to enable safer delivery of oil and gas.”

mIQroTech projects growth in revenue, employee count, and technology advancement in the next few years. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, mIQroTech’s manufacturing operations are located in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania through a partnership with Homeland Manufacturing Services.

About mIQroTech

Founded in 2017, mIQroTech uses a patented, non-invasive sensor array to measure several variables related to pipeline health. This data, sent wirelessly to the cloud, is then analyzed for anomalies and trends to help predict leaks before they occur with a projected 96% decision-making accuracy. After initial deployments, mIQroTech’s Founder and CEO went on to present the preliminary findings at a TEDx Conference in addition to numerous universities across the nation including Stanford, Cornell, and Carnegie Mellon. In their next phase of development, mIQroTech is deploying across thousands of miles of pipeline nationwide as well as Chile. Visit www.miqt.com for more information


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Announces Results of Voting for Directors
AQ
05:56pSPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. : Announces Plan to Deregister its Common Stock
PR
05:53pCentrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
RE
05:51pSOLID BIOSCIENCES : Provides Update Regarding the IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Hold
AQ
05:50pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2020 Distributions For Certain ETFs
AQ
05:50pBIO's Dr. McMurry-Heath Warns Executive Order to “Cripple Small, Innovative Companies” Working to Eradicate COVID-19
BU
05:46pJEFFERIES FINANCIAL : Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (5/31/2020)
PU
05:44pWINSHEAR GOLD : Increases Private Placement to $1.32 Million
AQ
05:42pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward Issues Statement on Preliminary Proxy Statement Filing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group