Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

mLogica : Secures Strategic Investment as Part of Series A Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Investment validates recent progress and significant market opportunity; enables mLogica to meet the growing global demand for Enterprise Cloud Modernization and Hyper-scale Big Data Analytic solutions

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, and Regulator Group, a private equity firm based in St. Louis, MO, have made a strategic investment in mLogica, Inc., to accelerate the development of digital transformation technologies and Cloud services offered by mLogica and SHI. Under the terms of the strategic agreement, SHI and mLogica will go-to-market together to help their customers migrate legacy databases, applications and platforms to the Cloud, embrace the benefits of Big Data analytics, and optimize the performance of their IT infrastructure, including databases and applications, with a full stack managed services program.

mLogica is a market leader in enterprise, mission critical, Cloud modernization, leveraging its automated suite of migration software (AMS); and has recently developed and released a hyper-scale Big Data Analytics Solution (MCAP) to address commercial and government Big Data challenges.

“Over the last five years, SHI has invested aggressively to develop a range of professional and managed services capabilities, and we’ve seen revenue grow 54% in the past year,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “This clear evolution of the SHI brand better positions us as a services delivery partner to help customers meet infrastructure and cloud goals. The partnership with mLogica further strengthens that portfolio of services and gives SHI the ability to meet a broader set of customer needs as they migrate away from legacy infrastructure, make their data work harder and smarter, and continually optimize their IT environment.”

The technology and services partnership with mLogica builds on SHI’s long-standing strategic relationships with technology vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, and VMware. SHI has strengthened its ability to help joint customers adapt to changing needs and seize new market opportunities by taking advantage of next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and application modernization. Using technologies developed by mLogica and already in use across some of the world’s largest organizations, SHI will empower customers to realize their cloud goals faster, with less disruption and risk, and at a lower total cost.

“Since 2004, we’ve forged strong relationships with enterprise technology vendors and systems integrators, helping some of the world’s most complex organizations migrate their mission critical legacy environments,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica. “SHI lives and breathes that same mission, making it an outstanding partner as we develop innovative approaches to big data, IT modernization, database services, and operational efficiencies. Together with SHI, we will deliver the tools, services, and expertise customers need to modernize their technology and achieve their business goals.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SHI will receive full access to the technologies developed by mLogica and will be authorized to deliver services both outright and in partnership with mLogica.

mLogica will use the investment to build out infrastructure for scalability, commit funding for engineering and product development to accelerate the implementation of the product roadmap, add to the global account teams to service the leads generated by mLogica’s strategic technology partners, and fast-track the acquisition of strategic companies and complementary technology IP.

“We are excited to work with SHI and our network of investors to provide strategic capital to mLogica. This investment will be used to enhance mLogica’s infrastructure globally and to fund the acquisition of complementary technologies and companies,” said William Wisialowski, CEO and Managing Member of Regulator Group. “mLogica is a perfect fit for our investment model and I look forward in working closely with the mLogica team as an investor and board member.”

ABOUT MLOGICA

Founded by professionals from leading technologies organizations, including Sybase, SAP, Oracle, Informix, IBM, etc., mLogica specializes in migrating heterogeneous, complex, legacy on premise databases (Mainframe and Distributed) to the Cloud using our automated database and application translation and hardening software (AMS), hyperscale (Petabyte+) Big Data Software (MCAP), and software driven (MTRAK) Managed Services programs.

For more information, visit https://www.mlogica.com

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

ABOUT REGULATOR GROUP, LLC

Regulator is an independent sponsor of investments in mid to late stage venture and growth companies. It partners with a select network of investors to connect strategic capital with investment opportunities in technology-enabled service companies, next generation technologies and platforms, and selected consumer companies.

For more information, visit https://www.rgltr.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aIHS MARKIT : Russia's manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August
AQ
09:16aREJLERS : divests Embriq and focuses on accelerating growth in the core engineering business
AQ
09:16aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : expands 5G network to 50 markets, but consumer adoption will take time
AQ
09:16aHP INC. : - Unprecedented Global Growth in Flexible Packaging Drives Significant Expansion of ePac and HP Indigo Fleet
AQ
09:16aAdamas Appoints Anna Richo to Board of Directors
GL
09:16aFree Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Conditional Lease Financing Commitment of $5.5 Million for Subsidiary's Scrap Metal Processing Plant
GL
09:16aIRI : Appoints Consumer Analytics Veteran Jeremy Allen as President, Market and Shopper Intelligence
BU
09:16aSteven R. Cocchi Appointed Chief Financial Officer, SJI
GL
09:16aDirect Current Power System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Surging Demand for LEDs to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:16aTwo Firms to Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group