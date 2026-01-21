MaaT Pharma in the Red: Insights from Two Analysts

The stock is down by just over 1.5% this morning in Paris. Two research firms, Kepler Cheuvreux and Stifel, have shared their recommendations on the stock.

Kepler Cheuvreux has reiterated its "buy" rating on MaaT Pharma shares, maintaining its price target at 17 EUR.



The research firm highlights the "operational step forward" represented by the randomization of the first patient in the Phase 2 IMMUNOLIFE study. This exploratory program is evaluating whether microbiome restoration with MaaT033 can improve disease control in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who are resistant to immunotherapies.



According to Kepler Cheuvreux, the program remains "long and exploratory" and is not yet factored into the company's base valuation. The broker notes that any future impact on valuation will depend on the emergence of "robust proof of concept" and improved strategic visibility following Phase 2.



For its part, Stifel has also reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock, with a price target of 19 EUR, noting that "IMMUNOLIFE has moved from the setup phase to execution" and that "primary results are expected by the end of 2030".



"In addition, the timeline for the PICASSO P2a study on melanoma (sponsored by AP-HP) has been pushed back, and the first results for MaaT013 are now expected in the first half of 2026 instead of late 2025," Stifel also points out.



Stifel believes that overall, this update strengthens immuno-oncology as a long-term strategic option, where the contribution to value remains limited today, but where the relevance of the platform could expand significantly over time.