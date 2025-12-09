MaaT Pharma shares climbed on heavy volume Tuesday on the Paris Stock Exchange, where the biotech company posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC Mid & Small index after reporting promising results from a study in the treatment of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease.
At around 11:30 a.m., the stock was up nearly 7% on volumes representing almost twice their daily average over the last four sessions. At the same time, the CAC Mid & Small index was down 0.1%.
Presented at the ASH annual meeting, the results of the pivotal Phase 3 study for MaaT013 (Xervyteg) in refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvH) with gastrointestinal involvement, after failure of corticosteroids and ruxolitinib, showed an overall survival rate of 54% at one year.
In a press release, MaaT refers to a "sustainable" survival benefit in this high-risk patient population, known for its extremely poor prognosis.
"These results confirm that MaaT013 (Xervyteg) offers a lasting clinical benefit for patients with GI-aGvH who have exhausted all currently approved treatment options," said Dr. Florent Malard, professor of hematology at Hôpital Saint-Antoine and Sorbonne University, and principal investigator of the trial.
The physician points out that the trial also achieved a gastrointestinal response rate of 62% on day 28.
MaaT013 (Xervyteg) is currently undergoing regulatory evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a marketing authorization application, with a decision expected in mid-2026.
"MaaT013 enters the regulatory phase with a great deal of confidence, and so do we," Stifel analysts commented in a note this morning.
MaaT Pharma rises after positive study on Xervyteg
Published on 12/09/2025 at 05:58 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share