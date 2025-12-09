MaaT Pharma rises after positive study on Xervyteg

MaaT Pharma shares climbed on heavy volume Tuesday on the Paris Stock Exchange, where the biotech company posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC Mid & Small index after reporting promising results from a study in the treatment of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease.



At around 11:30 a.m., the stock was up nearly 7% on volumes representing almost twice their daily average over the last four sessions. At the same time, the CAC Mid & Small index was down 0.1%.



Presented at the ASH annual meeting, the results of the pivotal Phase 3 study for MaaT013 (Xervyteg) in refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvH) with gastrointestinal involvement, after failure of corticosteroids and ruxolitinib, showed an overall survival rate of 54% at one year.



In a press release, MaaT refers to a "sustainable" survival benefit in this high-risk patient population, known for its extremely poor prognosis.



"These results confirm that MaaT013 (Xervyteg) offers a lasting clinical benefit for patients with GI-aGvH who have exhausted all currently approved treatment options," said Dr. Florent Malard, professor of hematology at Hôpital Saint-Antoine and Sorbonne University, and principal investigator of the trial.



The physician points out that the trial also achieved a gastrointestinal response rate of 62% on day 28.



MaaT013 (Xervyteg) is currently undergoing regulatory evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a marketing authorization application, with a decision expected in mid-2026.



"MaaT013 enters the regulatory phase with a great deal of confidence, and so do we," Stifel analysts commented in a note this morning.