MaaT Pharma to seek re-examination of CHMP's negative opinion on Xervyteg

MaaT Pharma said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a negative opinion on its application for conditional marketing authorization for MaaT013, marketed as Xervyteg, to treat acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvH) with refractory gastrointestinal involvement in adults.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This decision confirms the negative trend the company reported on May 20. MaaT Pharma confirmed it will request a re-examination of the opinion in line with the EMA's procedure.



In its June 25 opinion, the CHMP said the data, mainly from the single-arm ARES study, do not allow the observed clinical benefits and safety profile to be attributed clearly enough to MaaT013, due to the concomitant use of other treatments in patients with aGvH.



The re-examination procedure provides for a new independent assessment by a new rapporteur and a new co-rapporteur. The company will also request a hearing before a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) made up of independent hematology experts.



Based on the current EMA timetable, a new CHMP opinion is expected within 60 days after validation of the re-examination request, with a decision expected at the September session, scheduled for September 14 to 17.



MaaT Pharma said it remains confident in MaaT013's clinical profile, citing results from the ARES and CHRONOS studies as well as real-world data from its compassionate use program, which has treated more than 300 patients in 13 countries since 2019. The company said the re-examination procedure has, at this stage, no impact on the program, which is continuing as normal.



In parallel, MaaT Pharma is continuing to develop its pipeline with MaaT033, currently in Phase 2 in hemato-oncology, as well as MaaT034 in immuno-oncology.