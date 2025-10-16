Macquarie Asset Management sold its 50% stake in Aligned Data Centers in a $40bn.
According to its director Ben Way, this is a strategic exit that does not call into question the sector's appeal.
Aligned, with 5 GW of installed or planned capacity, has been sold to a consortium including BlackRock, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Macquarie Group shares were up 5% at close in Sydney.
Macquarie sells Aligned for $40bn
Published on 10/16/2025 at 06:01 am EDT
