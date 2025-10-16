Macquarie Group Limited is an Australia-based global financial services company. The Company specializes in asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, specialist advice, access to capital and principal investment. Its segments include Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) and Macquarie Capital. MAM segment provides investment solutions to clients across a range of capabilities in private markets and public investments. The BFS segment provides a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The CGM segment is a global business offering capital and financing, risk management, market access, physical execution, and logistics solutions. Macquarie Capital segment offers advisory and capital raising services.