Following the G7 summit in Evian, Emmanuel Macron reserved a quintessentially French final stop for Donald Trump: a dinner at the Palace of Versailles. The American president was welcomed Wednesday evening by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron amidst a backdrop steeped in history, chandeliers, and symbolism.

Officially, the dinner at Versailles marked the 250th anniversary of American independence. The venue served as a reminder of the role France played in the birth of the United States and the diplomatic balances of the late 18th century. However, the choice was primarily political. After a G7 that was dominated by Iran, Ukraine, and transatlantic tensions, Emmanuel Macron wanted to offer Donald Trump a more personal, spectacular format tailored to his taste for symbols of power.

The American president did not hide his enthusiasm. According to Reuters, he explained that he accepted the invitation because he was a "fan of beautiful places." In Evian, he reportedly described Versailles as one of the most beautiful palaces in the world.

The "Trump management" strategy

Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has forced Europeans to adapt their methodology. The goal is to maintain dialogue with Washington, avoid public misunderstandings, and refrain from offending him. The Evian G7 was already part of this logic. It aimed to address issues regarding Ukraine, Iran, trade and China, without alienating Trump. Certain sensitive topics, such as climate change, were notably excluded from the agenda.

As summarized by Jeffrey Hawkins, a former American diplomat, for foreign leaders to remain in the American president's good books, they must host him in a setting where he feels important, respected and welcomed. Versailles ticks every box.

Emmanuel Macron fully embraces this "diplomacy by decor." During his closing press conference at the G7, the French president defended the choice of Versailles: "Versailles is a diplomatic instrument and an instrument of power."

By receiving Trump in the former palace of the Kings of France, Emmanuel Macron chose a language his guest understands perfectly: flattery, prestige, and visible power.

An Iranian agreement signed at Versailles

What was intended to be merely a prestigious dinner suddenly turned into a political bombshell. Before the assembled guests, the American president announced that he would finally sign the memorandum of understanding reached with Iran on the spot. It was an unexpected decision that reportedly caught even the French government members present at the table off guard. "It wasn't easy," Trump reportedly remarked while signing, before Emmanuel Macron congratulated him with a "Good job."

The text aims to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. It notably provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of 60 days of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to several American media outlets, Donald Trump then photographed the signed agreement himself before transmitting it to the Iranians.

The scene appeared almost too perfect: Evian for the summit, Versailles for the signature. Two locations steeped in history for a diplomatic sequence that Trump can now present as a personal success.

The return of the Iran file

Politically speaking, however, the agreement remains sensitive. In the United States, Donald Trump's opponents were quick to mock its content, comparing it to the 2015 JCPOA negotiated under Barack Obama: a deal Trump had long characterized as the "worst deal in history."

The American president can thus claim a major diplomatic breakthrough, but his adversaries see a paradox. After years of denouncing Obama's compromise with Tehran, Trump finds himself defending his own arrangement with Iran.

For the Europeans, the immediate objective was primarily to avoid escalation in the Middle East, provide reassurance regarding energy flows around the Persian Gulf, and maintain a form of Western coordination. By transforming a simple Franco-American dinner into an historic agreement, French diplomacy has validated its method.

By deploying the gilding and the chandeliers, Emmanuel Macron succeeded in doing what Europeans now seek at every summit: keeping Donald Trump at the table, in every sense of the word.