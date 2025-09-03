In its quarterly report, Macy's said it was raising its annual forecast "to reflect Q2 2025 performance and the expected impact of current tariffs on gross margin in Q3 and Q4."



For the full current fiscal year, the retail group now anticipates adjusted EPS of $1.70 to $2.05, up from $1.60 to $2.00, and revenue of $21.15bn to $21.45bn, up from $21bn to $21.4bn.



Macy's reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.41, down from $0.53 a year earlier but above management's forecasts, with gross margin down 0.8 points to 39.7%.



Revenue declined 2.5% to $4.8bn, with comparable sales up 0.8% on a same-store basis and 1.9% across the entire store network, the strongest growth in 12 quarters.



Substantial improvements across the group, with a focus on the customer experience, reinforce our belief that our Bold New Chapter initiatives can generate sustainable, long-term profitable growth, management said.