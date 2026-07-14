The margin recovery is real, and so are the risks. The question is which one the market is paying attention to.

The global push towards vehicle electrification and advanced automotive technologies is changing how auto suppliers invest. According to global management consulting firm BCG, EV powertrain parts are growing at roughly 13% annually, while advanced driver assistance systems and self-driving systems are expanding at high single-to-double-digit rates.

The International Energy Agency predicts global EV sales could rise from 21 million in 2025 to 49 million by 2035, creating demand for premium components such as battery enclosures, ADAS, seating, and engineering services.

However, US tariffs could threaten this momentum. The US hit imported cars with a 25% tariff in April 2025, expanding it to auto parts in May 2025. While United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant parts have a free pass for now, importers are already bearing the brunt of the policy, as the supply chain swallows the higher costs before they hit consumers.

This leaves global giants such as Canada-based Magna International Inc. in a tricky spot. Operating across 28 countries—making everything from body structures to ADAS and full vehicle assemblies—Magna is poised to cash in on the EV boom. Yet, losing temporary USMCA exemptions could bruise its profit margins and spike sourcing costs.

Even as these macroeconomic uncertainties loom, the company’s latest financial results demonstrate a resilient business.

Revving up the revenues

The company’s Q1 26 revenue grew 3.1% y/y to 10.4 billion United States Dollars from USD 10.1bn in Q1 25. Despite a 7% y/y decline in passenger vehicle production, Magna International’s revenue growth was supported by favorable foreign exchange movements and contributions from newly launched programs.

The Power & Vision segment was the standout performer, with revenue increasing 6.4% y/y to USD 3.9bn from USD 3.6bn, accounting for approximately 37% of total sales.

Adjusted EBIT rose 57.6% y/y to USD 558m from USD 354m and margin expanding 190bp to 5.4% from 3.5%. However, adjusted net income climbed 76.3% y/y to USD 386m from USD 219m, outpacing EBIT growth thanks to lower non-operating charges, rather than any additional improvement in core operating performance.

CFO improved significantly from USD 77m to 677m in Q1 26, and free cash flow improved to USD 372m from a cash outflow of USD 313m. The improvement reflects stronger working capital efficiency amid a challenging production environment.

Running out of gas

Magna International’s shares have gained 57.7% over the past 12 months and currently trade at CAD 90.6 (USD 64.1), just below the 52-week high of CAD 96 (USD 67.9). This hints that the recent operational improvement is already reflected in the share price.

Valuation is where the debate starts. The stock trades at 10.6x FY 26 forward earnings, a discount to its three-year historical average P/E of 14.7x, reflecting concerns over vehicle production, tariffs, and EV demand.

Analyst conviction remains balanced. Nine of 19 analysts recommend a “Buy”, while the remaining 10 give the stock a “Hold” rating. The consensus target price stands at USD 65.4 (CAD 92.4), leaving only a 2% upside potential from current levels and suggesting that the stock is already sitting right where it should be.

Under the hood

The operating environment carries headwinds. Tariffs on auto parts remain structurally embedded in the cost base, with higher net tariff and commodity costs continuing to drag margins across the supply chain. Management trimmed its FY 26 production forecasts for North America and Europe from its February guidance. China, where output dropped 12% y/y in the first quarter, remains the most volatile variable. Alongside, semiconductor availability, and input-cost volatility are capable of affecting production schedules and margins.