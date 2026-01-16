With the 2026 global auto market touted to be flat, Magna International is shifting gears to outpace the industry. This approach includes a strategic pivot towards hybrid components and a collaboration with Chinese brands such as XPENG.

It’s 2026, and the global car market is stuck in neutral. According to the S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence, global automotive sales may park at 91.86 million units, crawling just 0.2% from its 2025 figure. North America is holding steady at 15.08 million. The cooling battery electric vehicle (BEV) frenzy means a pivot toward hybrid and range-extended EV components.

According to the latest data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China’s market may continue to flex its muscles. The organization is projecting sales of 34.75 million units.

For Magna International, this fragmentation is a strategic opening. As Western Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) press the brakes on electric platforms, Magna is leveraging its expertise. Enter Magna Steyr, the company’s vehicle contract manufacturer, it kickstarted in Austria. By snagging deals to build XPENG’s G6 and G9 SUVs, they’ve turned into a bridge for Chinese brands trying to dodge trade barriers and enter the West. This is also to offset stagnant growth from legacy OEMs. Recent milestones include a strategic partnership with Nvidia to accelerate the deployment of assisted and autonomous driving systems. The swerve may have just worked.

A jumpstart

According to Q3 25 numbers, sales edged up 2% to $10.5bn (USD), mainly thanks to some fresh program launches and a 3% boost in global passenger car production. Seating Systems was the top performer, leading the pack in growth. Sales rose 10% y/y to $1.52bn, with a 22% rise in EBIT, driven by new program launches. Foreign currencies appreciating against the US dollar helped pad the reported sales with an additional $210m.

Body Exteriors & Structures segment remained the heavyweight champ in terms of revenue ($4.15bn), slightly up from its Q4 24 figure of $4.03bn because of margin improvements from operational efficiency. On the flip side, Power & Vision segment witnessed a rough quarter with EBIT falling 15% due to unrecovered tariff costs and a less profitable product mix. Overall, Magna collected a massive $398m boost in free cash flow in Q3 FY25.

Diluted EPS reached $1.08 this quarter compared with $1.68 in Q3 24.

Running on high octane?

The stock has had an incredible run, increasing approximately 35.22% over the past year. Analysts have an average target price of $50.84; currently trading at $56.59, this makes analysts believe that the good news is already priced in. This means that the stock could run out of gas. However, unforeseen market volatility could offer some chances to jump on the bandwagon.

Some are betting the stock could climb as high as $63.91. This would be another 12% gain if they’re right. Tracked by 19 analysts, overall they have ‘Hold’ ratings on the stock.

Supply chain gridlocks

The US trade and tariff drama is proving to be a massive headache for the automobile segment. The US is pushing hard to repatriate manufacturing, and it’s basically throwing a spanner into the works of global supply chains. For instance, Chinese export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia prevent the shipment of critical semiconductor chips, directly impacting Magna’s inventories. Prolonged restrictions or a lack of alternative sources could trigger production shutdowns, significantly hurting Magna's operations and the bottom line.

Ford initiated recalls for 3.6 million vehicles equipped with rear-view cameras and provided an extended 15-year warranty for another 11 million supplied by Magna. According to Magna’s Q3 FY25 report, if the company is found responsible, associated costs could impact profitability. Additionally, tariffs could make cars too expensive would mean consumer demand for vehicles may decline.