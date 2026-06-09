Maison Pommery & Associés announces bond maturity extension

Meeting in a general assembly this Tuesday, June 9, 2026, bondholders overwhelmingly approved a twelve-month extension of the loan maturity. This financial breathing room allows the company to proceed with its exclusive negotiations with Henkell International.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/09/2026 at 12:03 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Maison Pommery & Associés has successfully reached a key milestone in its short-term financial flexibility. The Company, which submitted its request on May 18, has received official clearance from its creditors to postpone the maturity of its bonds.



Originally scheduled for June 19, 2026, the redemption of this 45 million euro issue is now officially pushed back to June 19, 2027. The interest rate remains fixed at 3.75% per annum, and the associated coupon will be paid on this new date.



To compensate for this delay, the Company will pay all bondholders a resolution premium of 0.15% (or 0.215% gross) of the total nominal amount, payable on July 3, 2026.



Strategic tie-up with Henkell International in sight



This twelve-month status quo provides management with the necessary time to execute its restructuring and deleveraging plan. This financial reprieve is explicitly intended to pursue exclusive negotiations with Henkell International regarding a major strategic tie-up, announced to the market on June 2, continue structured discussions with its banking and financial partners, and complete its disposal program of non-core assets to refocus the balance sheet.