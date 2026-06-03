Maison Pommery & Associés in talks for tie-up with Henkell Intl

On Tuesday evening, Maison Pommery & Associés (+7.22%, at 10.25 euros) announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International regarding a strategic partnership. The deal is expected to take the form of a business combination between the two parties.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 03:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Specifically, the project involves Henkell International, a German sparkling wine group, acquiring a majority stake in Maison Pommery & Associés.



Should the transaction be completed, it would create a global player in the sparkling wine sector, benefiting from a portfolio of strong and complementary brands, as well as an international commercial footprint.



In a research note, Oddo BHF points out that Henkell International is part of Henkell Freixenet, a major German producer and distributor of wines and spirits. The family-owned company, linked notably to Oetker Collection KG, describes itself as a world leader in sparkling wines (Sekt, Cava, Prosecco, Champagne, and Cremant). It already owns the boutique Champagne house Alfred Gratien in Epernay.



According to analysts, who are awaiting further details, the rationale for the French company would be to strengthen its financial structure and leverage an international sparkling wine distribution network to accelerate its development.



Oddo BHF notes that Maison Pommery & Associés has been engaged in refinancing discussions for several months and had decided to request, via a general meeting of bondholders, a 12-month extension for the maturity of its 45 million euro bond issue, which is due on June 19.



Among the options considered by Oddo BHF for this transaction are the acquisition of a majority stake from the Vranken family, which holds nearly 71% of the champagne house's capital, or a capital increase reserved for Henkell International. The second scenario is deemed more likely and would involve 'a cash injection in exchange for new shares, allowing the group to reduce its debt, although existing shareholders (including minorities) would be diluted'. Another alternative could be a combination of both hypotheses.



Pending further information, Oddo BHF maintains a 'neutral' rating on Maison Pommery & Associés shares, with a price target of 10 euros.