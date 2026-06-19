Maisons du Monde Secures a Refinancing Agreement

The furniture and home decor retailer announced the signing of a conciliation protocol between a consortium of new investors made up of Alteri Investors and Eicos Investment Group and the group's banks. The agreement, reached under the supervision of the conciliators as part of the ongoing conciliation procedure, still needs to be approved by the specialized Commercial Court in Nantes and remains subject to several closing conditions.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/19/2026 at 06:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

If completed, the refinancing would allow the group to bolster equity, significantly reduce its bank debt and return to a healthier financial structure.



'The signing of this conciliation protocol is important news for Maisons du Monde. It reflects the confidence of both leading investors and our long-standing partner banks,' said Chief Executive François-Melchior de Polignac.



Operationally, the company reported signs of stabilization in the second half of 2025. Sales fell by just 1% over the period, versus a 5% decline for the full year. Maisons du Monde also continued its optimization efforts, delivering €45m in gross cost savings and improving inventory management.



The group nonetheless posted a net loss of €406m in 2025, mainly tied to around €350m in non-cash asset impairments.



The consumer environment remains challenging, however. In the first quarter of 2026, like-for-like sales fell 2.8%, underscoring continued weak demand despite the turnaround measures under way.