If completed, the refinancing would allow the group to bolster equity, significantly reduce its bank debt and return to a healthier financial structure.

'The signing of this conciliation protocol is important news for Maisons du Monde. It reflects the confidence of both leading investors and our long-standing partner banks,' said Chief Executive François-Melchior de Polignac.

Operationally, the company reported signs of stabilization in the second half of 2025. Sales fell by just 1% over the period, versus a 5% decline for the full year. Maisons du Monde also continued its optimization efforts, delivering €45m in gross cost savings and improving inventory management.

The group nonetheless posted a net loss of €406m in 2025, mainly tied to around €350m in non-cash asset impairments.

The consumer environment remains challenging, however. In the first quarter of 2026, like-for-like sales fell 2.8%, underscoring continued weak demand despite the turnaround measures under way.