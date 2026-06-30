Major contract in Angola for Vallourec
The premium seamless tubular solutions specialist has been selected by Azule Energy, an Eni and BP joint venture, for an offshore project in Angola.
Published on 06/30/2026 at 01:25 am EDT
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Equipment deliveries will begin in July 2027 and continue through December 2027.
This contract will help advance one of the largest deepwater projects and one of the most technically demanding currently under way.
The contract value was not disclosed.