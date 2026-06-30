Vallourec will be responsible for supplying more than 26,000 tonnes of seamless carbon steel line pipes, or about 210 km of pipelines, including advanced tubular solutions featuring thick thermal insulation coating.

Equipment deliveries will begin in July 2027 and continue through December 2027.

This contract will help advance one of the largest deepwater projects and one of the most technically demanding currently under way.

The contract value was not disclosed.