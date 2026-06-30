Major contract in Angola for Vallourec

The premium seamless tubular solutions specialist has been selected by Azule Energy, an Eni and BP joint venture, for an offshore project in Angola.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 01:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Vallourec will be responsible for supplying more than 26,000 tonnes of seamless carbon steel line pipes, or about 210 km of pipelines, including advanced tubular solutions featuring thick thermal insulation coating.



Equipment deliveries will begin in July 2027 and continue through December 2027.



This contract will help advance one of the largest deepwater projects and one of the most technically demanding currently under way.



The contract value was not disclosed.