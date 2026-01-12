Major Contract in Brazil for Vallourec

Vallourec has announced that it has secured a major contract with Shell for the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products and services for its offshore operations, as part of the development of the Orca project (formerly Gato do Mato) in Brazil.

The seamless tube manufacturer specified that drilling operations are scheduled to begin in April 2027, with a drilling plan that includes 10 wells, representing an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 tonnes of tubes.



This contract covers the entire OCTG scope, with the supply of premium VAM connections and tubes ranging from 4.5'' to 18'', intended for Shell's offshore wells, and includes both carbon steel and stainless steel tubes, as well as associated accessories.



Vallourec will also provide high value-added services, such as engineering, inventory management, preparation of tubes prior to shipment to drilling platforms, supervision of offshore operations, and any necessary repairs upon return from the platforms.