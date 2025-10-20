Amazon announced an outage on Monday in its AWS cloud division, disrupting several websites and applications, including Snapchat, Robinhood, Coinbase, Perplexity, and Signal. The incident affected the US-EAST-1 region (in northern Virginia), where AWS observed increased error rates and latency.



Platforms such as Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Venmo (PayPal), Chime, as well as online games such as Fortnite, Roblox, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans were also impacted, according to Downdetector.



Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed on X that his service was down due to an AWS issue. Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal, said that her messaging service was also affected.



AWS, which provides digital infrastructure services to businesses and government agencies, has not yet specified the causes of the outage.