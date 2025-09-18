It has been another lackluster sporting year, bordering on suffocation, for the Red Devils, who are struggling to recapture their past glory.

The club reached the final of the UEFA Europa League—a clear step down from the Champions League in terms of prestige—where it lost to fellow English club Tottenham. In the Premier League, the English championship, it finished in a pitiful fifteenth place.

Financially, this poor sporting performance resulted in a sharp drop in broadcasting rights, fortunately offset by strong commercial revenues—merchandising and sponsorship contracts—as well as increases in stadium ticket prices.

As a result, revenues remain more or less the same as last year. Barring a miracle, they are expected to stagnate this current year. In terms of operations, the accounts remain in the red; they would be even worse without player transfers, which have enabled the club to reduce its pre-tax and interest losses from £69m last year to £18m this year.

The same is true of net income, which is sinking even more due to interest charges, and cash flow, which is being pulled even further into negative territory, particularly as a result of a major infrastructure modernization program. These delicate parameters are typical of European football clubs.

In Manchester United plc: Forty-yard free kick and Manchester United plc: Change of ownership in sight, we pointed out that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a chemical magnate and, since last year, a major shareholder in the group alongside the Glazer family—with complete control of sporting affairs—was taking a risky gamble with his investment in the club.

Ratcliffe has worked hard to implement a restructuring and cost-cutting plan. But without sporting success, revenues will stagnate. Recent experience has shown that sporting triumphs are achieved by investing heavily in the purchase of star players, something Manchester United is no longer capable of doing, given its financial situation.

The club is now living on its past legacy. Jim Ratcliffe has often compared the power of his brand to Apple or Coca-Cola, but it is difficult to separate self-persuasion from reality here: adjusted for inflation, MU's commercial revenues have been declining for six years, while those of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City have been growing significantly.