Mandatory Buyout of Cogelec Shares Set for January 21

The AMF has announced that the mandatory buyout of Cogelec shares will take place on January 21, 2026, at a net price of 29 euros per share, free of all fees. This operation will cover 184,835 shares, representing 2.08% of the company's capital and up to 1.30% of its voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 10:10 am EST

As a reminder, following the conclusion of its simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Cogelec shares, which closed on December 19, 2025, Legrand France held 8,713,213 shares, or 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights of this building access control specialist.



The initiator has therefore decided to proceed with the implementation of a mandatory buyout for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading of the stock remains suspended pending the completion of this process.