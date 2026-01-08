As a reminder, following the conclusion of its simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Cogelec shares, which closed on December 19, 2025, Legrand France held 8,713,213 shares, or 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights of this building access control specialist.

The initiator has therefore decided to proceed with the implementation of a mandatory buyout for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading of the stock remains suspended pending the completion of this process.