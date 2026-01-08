Mandatory Buyout of Cogelec Shares Set for January 21
The AMF has announced that the mandatory buyout of Cogelec shares will take place on January 21, 2026, at a net price of 29 euros per share, free of all fees. This operation will cover 184,835 shares, representing 2.08% of the company's capital and up to 1.30% of its voting rights.
Published on 01/08/2026 at 10:10 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
The initiator has therefore decided to proceed with the implementation of a mandatory buyout for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading of the stock remains suspended pending the completion of this process.