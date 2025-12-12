Mandatory Withdrawal of Tarkett Shares on December 23

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/12/2025 at 07:14 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The AMF has announced that the mandatory withdrawal of Tarkett shares will take place on December 23, at a net price of 17 euros per share, free of all fees, and will cover 853,122 shares representing 1.30% of the company's share capital and 0.71% of its voting rights.



Following the conclusion of the public buyout offer, which closed on December 5, Tarkett Participation holds 64,697,159 Tarkett shares, representing 98.70% of the share capital and at least 99.29% of the voting rights of the flooring and sports surfaces company.



The suspension of Tarkett share trading will remain in effect until the mandatory withdrawal is implemented.