The AMF has announced that the mandatory withdrawal of Tarkett shares will take place on December 23, at a net price of 17 euros per share, free of all fees, and will cover 853,122 shares representing 1.30% of the company's share capital and 0.71% of its voting rights.
Following the conclusion of the public buyout offer, which closed on December 5, Tarkett Participation holds 64,697,159 Tarkett shares, representing 98.70% of the share capital and at least 99.29% of the voting rights of the flooring and sports surfaces company.
The suspension of Tarkett share trading will remain in effect until the mandatory withdrawal is implemented.
Mandatory Withdrawal of Tarkett Shares on December 23
Published on 12/12/2025 at 07:14 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
