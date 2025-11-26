Manhattan Associates Inc. has achieved FedRAMP compliance for its Warehouse Management System, enhancing market access and security credibility. Over FY 21-24, the company posted strong performance, driven by robust cloud subscription growth and effective cross-selling of unified product portfolios.

Published on 11/26/2025 at 06:59 am EST - Modified on 11/26/2025 at 07:51 am EST

Manhattan Associates was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, US. It offers software solutions for managing supply chains, inventory and omnichannel operations globally. Their tools optimize distribution and transportation costs, coordinating workflows, assets and tasks across supply chain functions. Solutions include software, services, and hardware, enhancing communication among manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and transportation providers.

Manhattan Associates has achieved FedRAMP compliance designation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its Warehouse Management System (WMS), making it the only supply chain commerce provider to secure this federal authorization. This milestone enables Manhattan’s cloud-based solutions to be adopted by US government agencies and federal contractors, ensuring they meet stringent data security and regulatory standards. The FedRAMP authorization, which began in partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency in 2022, significantly strengthens Manhattan’s credibility and market access in the public sector, while enhancing security benefits for commercial customers as well.

Increased FCF

Manhattan Associates posted strong performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 16.2%, reaching $1bn in FY 24, driven by robust cloud subscription revenue growth and effective cross-selling of unified product portfolios. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 23.5%, reaching $268m. Consequently, margins improved from 21.4% to 25.7%.

Over FY 21-24, the company's FCF rose from $161m to $257m. This was led by cash from operations climbing from $185m to $295m. In addition, ROA rose from 47.1% to 75.6%.

In comparison, Akamai Technologies, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over FY 21-24 to $4bn in FY 24, while EBITDA dropped at CAGR of minus 2.2% to $1.1bn, with its margin contracting from 34.5% to 28.0%.

Optimistic analyst opinions

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately 39.2%. In comparison, Akamai's stock also delivered negative returns of around 4.2% over the same period.

Manhattan Associates is currently trading at a P/E of 51.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 68.3x but lower than Akamai's valuation of 26.9x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 26.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $416.3m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 38.6x but lower than Akamai (8.9x).

Manhattan Associates is covered by 12 analysts, with eight having 'Buy' ratings and four having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $224.8, implying 27.3% upside potential from the share's current market price.

Consensus expects EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to $2.1bn, with margins expanding by 150bp to 43.7% over FY 24-27. In addition, net profit CAGR of 7.5% to $628m. Likewise, for Akamai, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 7.8% and a net profit CAGR of 5.6%.

Overall, Manhattan Associates' FedRAMP compliance and strong financial performance highlight its growth potential and market credibility. With robust cloud revenue and strategic public sector access, Manhattan Associates is well-positioned for future success compared to peers like Akamai Technologies. However, the company faces risks including sector valuation pressures, macroeconomic headwinds, high P/E multiples, fluctuating service revenues, leadership transitions, intense competition, and customer demand cyclicality, despite strong financial health and cloud revenue growth.