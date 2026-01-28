At the same time, machine order intake surged by nearly 37%, to 726 million euros, over the same period. As a result, at the end of 2025, the machine order book stood at 1.121 billion euros, compared to 1.084 billion euros a year earlier.

For 2025, the group anticipates a recurring operating profit of 5.5% of revenue, and for 2026, revenues are expected to increase by around 4%.