Manitou Shows Strong Momentum

Manitou saw its revenues rise by 10%, reaching 721 million euros, during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/28/2026 at 12:13 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At the same time, machine order intake surged by nearly 37%, to 726 million euros, over the same period. As a result, at the end of 2025, the machine order book stood at 1.121 billion euros, compared to 1.084 billion euros a year earlier.



For 2025, the group anticipates a recurring operating profit of 5.5% of revenue, and for 2026, revenues are expected to increase by around 4%.