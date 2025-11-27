In preparation for the rollout of its new strategic roadmap, "LIFT 2030," Manitou has announced the establishment of a new executive committee, effective January 1, 2026. This new structure is organized around three key geographic regions, reflecting the company's operational evolution.

Brad Boehler will join Manitou as President North America, Jean Rouault has been appointed President Distribution Europe, and Steve Ryder will take on the role of President LAPAM (covering Latin America, Pacific, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Oceania).

Four transversal divisions have also been assigned: Maurizio Achilli will oversee procurement, Elisabeth Ausimour will lead innovative business & technologies, Corinne Le Guyader will be responsible for commercial excellence & service, and Pierre Paineau will head manufacturing & industrial operations.

Three current members of the executive committee will continue in their positions: Céline Brard as Chief Financial Officer, Christine Prat as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Hervé Rochet as Chief Transformation & Governance Officer.

Additionally, with Michel Denis's third term as CEO set to conclude on June 11, 2026, Manitou has initiated a recruitment process to select his successor at the helm of the material handling group.