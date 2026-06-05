Manpower has been named the nation's top temporary staffing agency in the Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms.



The independent ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, also placed Manpower among the country's top five professional recruiting firms, marking the company's tenth consecutive year of recognition in the Forbes staffing and recruitment rankings.



The 2026 rankings are based on feedback from approximately 13,800 recruiters, HR managers, and candidates, generating over 18,000 recommendations. Firms are ranked according to the volume of recommendations received from peers, clients, and candidates.



"Today, successful recruitment requires a deep understanding of what motivates people and the environments where they can thrive. Our teams bring this insight to every client and candidate interaction," said Raj Namboothiry, Senior Vice President and Head of Manpower US.