ManpowerGroup posts net profit of $53.5m in the second quarter

ManpowerGroup reported net earnings of $1.13 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net losses of $1.44 per diluted share in the year-earlier period.

Net earnings for the quarter totaled $53.5m, versus net losses of $67.1m a year earlier.



Second-quarter revenue was $4.9bn, up 8% from the year-earlier period.



The current quarter included the sale of Jefferson Wells U.S., costs tied to business activities, strategic transformation programs, restructuring costs, as well as a charge related to the wind-down of a discontinued business, which together had a positive impact on earnings per share of $0.14 in the second quarter.



Excluding these items, earnings per share were $0.99 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a 27% increase in constant currency in the second quarter of 2026.



The quarter's financial results were also affected by the U.S. dollar versus foreign currencies compared with the year-earlier period. On a constant-currency basis, revenue rose 6% from the year-earlier period.



The group expects third-quarter diluted earnings per share of between $0.96 and $1.06, including an estimated unfavorable currency impact of $0.02 and an effective tax rate of 44%.



Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup's chairman and CEO, said: "In the second quarter, we delivered solid results with revenue above expectations. The results reflect strong execution across our brands and markets, continued cost discipline, and improving demand."