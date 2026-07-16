Net earnings for the quarter totaled $53.5m, versus net losses of $67.1m a year earlier.
Second-quarter revenue was $4.9bn, up 8% from the year-earlier period.
The current quarter included the sale of Jefferson Wells U.S., costs tied to business activities, strategic transformation programs, restructuring costs, as well as a charge related to the wind-down of a discontinued business, which together had a positive impact on earnings per share of $0.14 in the second quarter.
Excluding these items, earnings per share were $0.99 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a 27% increase in constant currency in the second quarter of 2026.
The quarter's financial results were also affected by the U.S. dollar versus foreign currencies compared with the year-earlier period. On a constant-currency basis, revenue rose 6% from the year-earlier period.
The group expects third-quarter diluted earnings per share of between $0.96 and $1.06, including an estimated unfavorable currency impact of $0.02 and an effective tax rate of 44%.
Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup's chairman and CEO, said: "In the second quarter, we delivered solid results with revenue above expectations. The results reflect strong execution across our brands and markets, continued cost discipline, and improving demand."
ManpowerGroup Inc. is a global workforce solutions company. The Company offers a range of workforce solutions and services, which include recruitment and assessment; upskilling, reskilling, training and development; career management; outsourcing, and workforce consulting. Its portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and information technology (IT) professional positions. These services are provided under its Manpower and Experis brands. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions. The Talent Solutions brand, which includes recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and TAPFIN - Managed Service Provider (MSP). The MSP services include overall program management, reporting and tracking, supplier selection and management and order distribution.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.