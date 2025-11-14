Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Interbrands Denmark ApS, one of Denmark's leading wine and spirits distributors, establishing a strategic alliance in the Danish market.

"The alliance between MBWS and Interbrands Denmark creates a more comprehensive and competitive distribution platform, capable of offering an expanded proposition to both brand owners and customers," the French group explained.

The commercial complementarity of the two companies is at the heart of this partnership. By combining their distribution networks, they are establishing a stronger national presence, covering all channels including on-trade, large-scale retail, and border trade.

This integrated organization will increase brand visibility, enhance service quality, and provide greater expertise in a particularly demanding market. The operation is also expected to generate operational efficiency gains.