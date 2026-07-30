Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits returns to growth in the second quarter thanks to... France

Revenue at the French wine and spirits group came in at €45.3m in the second quarter of 2026, up 0.5% on an organic basis and 2.2% on a reported basis. A rebound in sales in France in particular helped offset the decline seen internationally.

In France, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' sales reached €18.6m in the second quarter, up 6% compared with the same period a year earlier. The group attributes the increase to the gradual recovery in listings and sales of William Peel in mass retail, the strong momentum for Marie Brizard driven by innovation, new Agency Brands contracts, as well as the contribution from an Industrial Services contract in cognac.

Sales in the on-trade channel also rose 16%.



Internationally, revenue came in at €26.7m, down 3.1% on an organic basis and 0.3% on a reported basis.



' Macroeconomic and geopolitical trends have been unfavorable for spirits markets since the start of 2026, a year marked by increased volatility that requires operational agility and ever greater and faster commercial responsiveness', the group said.



On the outlook, MBWS expects an improvement in the second half in France thanks to the continued turnaround of William Peel in mass retail. The group also continues to bet on its innovations, new Agency Brands and Industrial Services contracts, as well as opportunities for organic and external growth as part of its long-term strategy.