Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits returns to growth in the second quarter thanks to... France
Revenue at the French wine and spirits group came in at €45.3m in the second quarter of 2026, up 0.5% on an organic basis and 2.2% on a reported basis. A rebound in sales in France in particular helped offset the decline seen internationally.
In France, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' sales reached €18.6m in the second quarter, up 6% compared with the same period a year earlier. The group attributes the increase to the gradual recovery in listings and sales of William Peel in mass retail, the strong momentum for Marie Brizard driven by innovation, new Agency Brands contracts, as well as the contribution from an Industrial Services contract in cognac. Sales in the on-trade channel also rose 16%.
Internationally, revenue came in at €26.7m, down 3.1% on an organic basis and 0.3% on a reported basis.
' Macroeconomic and geopolitical trends have been unfavorable for spirits markets since the start of 2026, a year marked by increased volatility that requires operational agility and ever greater and faster commercial responsiveness', the group said.
On the outlook, MBWS expects an improvement in the second half in France thanks to the continued turnaround of William Peel in mass retail. The group also continues to bet on its innovations, new Agency Brands and Industrial Services contracts, as well as opportunities for organic and external growth as part of its long-term strategy.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
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