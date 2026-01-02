Market: A Cautious Rebound Kicks Off 2026

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open slightly lower on Friday morning for its first session of 2026, as investors hesitate to resume buying after last year's sharp rally, in what promises to be a subdued trading day as the holiday season draws to a close.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/02/2026 at 02:41 am EST

Around 8:05 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January delivery – was down 11.5 points at 8,142.5 points, signaling a rather cautious start to the session.



Despite a complicated political backdrop, the benchmark index posted a 10.4% gain in 2025, a solid performance but well below those seen in Frankfurt (+23%), London (+21.5%), or New York (+16.4%).



For 2026, strategists still expect robust, if uneven, global growth, with the United States and China acting as the main engines, along with better-contained inflation that should allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to continue cutting rates.



In this environment, they note, risk assets should continue their ascent, with the ongoing development of AI representing more of an opportunity than a risk, though the upcoming departure of Jerome Powell from the helm of the Fed, looming U.S. midterm elections, and geopolitics will warrant close attention.



However, the CAC currently sits just 2% below its all-time high of over 8,314.2 points, which could prompt many investors to question whether current valuations are justified at the start of the new year, especially since many fund managers and traders typically adjust positions in January.



Initiatives could also remain particularly limited as a new earnings "season" kicks off by mid-month.



A clearer trend may nevertheless emerge later in the morning with the release of final manufacturing PMI indicators for Europe for December, with hopes that they will confirm the optimism surrounding the recovery of the Old Continent's industry, now at its highest since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.



Trading volumes, however, are expected to be thin for this first session of the year, squeezed between New Year's and the weekend, with markets awaiting a true return to business next Monday.



Until then, market participants may react to moves in bond yields, particularly the U.S. 10-year Treasury, which ended 2025 at 4.16% after starting the year near 4.60%.



In Europe, the yield on the German 10-year Bund stands at 2.85%, up 21% over the past year. The French OAT of the same maturity shows a yield of 3.55%, a more contained increase of 11.7% over the year, despite turbulence in France's political landscape.



Meanwhile, the euro, which gained more than 14% against the dollar last year, is holding steady this morning around the 1.1750 mark versus the greenback.



Signaling a measured appetite for risk at the start of the year, Bitcoin is down from about 89,000 to 87,000 dollars, reflecting a new wave of liquidations. Analysts, however, say this does not indicate serious concerns and that the leading cryptocurrency should demonstrate resilience in 2026, albeit in a persistently volatile environment.



A big winner in 2025, gold has resumed its upward trajectory, rising 1% to 4,388.1 dollars an ounce after some profit-taking during the holiday lull.



Oil prices are climbing Friday for their first session of the year: North Sea Brent crude is up 0.7% at nearly 61.3 dollars a barrel, and U.S. light crude (WTI) is up 0.7% at 57.8 dollars after losing 19% in 2025.



