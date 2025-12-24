Market: A Shortened and Listless Session on Christmas Eve

With Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan remaining closed this Christmas Eve, other European markets are showing little movement (-0.1% in London, +0.2% in Paris, +0.1% in Madrid) during a session set to end early in the afternoon.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/24/2025 at 05:25 am EST

Traders have clearly wrapped up their positions for the year and are taking a break to digest the strong performances recorded in 2025: at this stage, the STOXX Europe 600 is up 16% since January 1.



Among the main national indices, the IBEX 35 currently boasts an annual surge of 48%, far ahead of the FTSE MIB (+30%), the DAX (+22%), and the FTSE 100 (+21%), all of which have significantly outperformed the CAC 40 (+10%).



Stock markets have thus demonstrated remarkable resilience despite the introduction of new American tariffs, whose effects on growth and inflation have ultimately remained contained.



The disruptions and uncertainties generated by the policies of Donald Trump, who was re-elected as the 47th President of the United States, have also failed to prevent American indices from enjoying a stellar year, driven mainly by tech giants amid enthusiasm for AI.



"For the past three years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been shaking up the markets with an intensity reminiscent of major turning points in digital history," noted asset management firm CPR Asset Management last Friday.



"This cycle stands out for its speed and, above all, for the financial heft required to sustain it. Moreover, what is often described as a 'race for scale' is to a large extent also a race for electricity," the firm added.



In European stock news, bp remains flat in London after announcing a deal to sell a 65% stake in its engine lubricants subsidiary Castrol to Stonepeak.



Investors are similarly unmoved by Sanofi's announcement (stable in Paris) of an agreement to acquire Dynavax, a company that markets a hepatitis B vaccine and is developing another for shingles.