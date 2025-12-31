Market: Cautious Opening Expected to Close Out 2025

After a gain of nearly 0.7% for the CAC 40 on Tuesday, futures on the French benchmark index, down 19 points to around 8156, suggest a cautious start for the Paris Stock Exchange on this very last session of the year.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025 at 02:32 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As is customary, this final session of 2025 will end at 2:00 p.m., both in Paris and on other open European markets, while the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich exchanges are expected to remain closed.



At this stage, the CAC 40 has posted a gain of about 10.7% since January 1, significantly underperforming other major European indices such as the FTSE 100 (+21.6%), DAX (+23%), FTSE MIB (+31.5%), and IBEX (+49.9%).



More broadly, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index is currently up 16.8% since the start of the year, a performance that is nonetheless slightly below that of the S&P 500 (+17.2%).



For the eurozone alone, Swiss Life Asset Managers noted a few days ago a relative outperformance compared to the U.S. equity market, with financial stocks playing a decisive role according to their analysis.



SLAM also highlighted a "sideways movement of the U.S. market in recent weeks, due to doubts regarding the AI boom," and considered the U.S. market as "expensive, with high valuations for many AI stocks."



While enthusiasm for AI has been central to the overall strong performance of equities this year, the Swiss asset manager expects this theme to remain important in 2026.



"In a favorable scenario where AI momentum and monetary support persist, another solid year for equities is possible," the firm stated. "Conversely, a correction in AI could trigger significant losses."



"We forecast the S&P 500 to reach 7,500 points in 2026, driven by earnings growth of around 14%—with nearly half of that coming from the tech+ sectors," UBS predicted.



Among the few noteworthy developments in Paris, Maurel & Prom has reached an agreement to sell its 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers.