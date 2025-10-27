The main European stockmarkets are starting the last week of October on a hesitant note (-0.1% in London and Paris, +0.1% in Frankfurt, +0.4% in Madrid), with a particularly busy news agenda ahead.



In addition to numerous corporate earnings reports, including those from GAFAM companies, which will attract particular attention, the coming days are expected to be dominated by monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the ECB.



"We expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates in October, December, and then twice more in the second quarter of 2026," says Guy Stear, Head of Developed Markets Strategy at the Amundi Investment Institute.



"But the market is also anticipating this, and the most interesting question is whether the Fed's press conference will support the very aggressive cuts built into the curve until early 2027," he warns.



As for the European Central Bank, whose Governing Council will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday, Deutsche Bank expects its key rates to remain unchanged at 2%.



"Its president, Christine Lagarde, is likely to continue to consider her policy appropriate. A wider gap between inflation and its target is needed for a policy change," the German bank says.



In terms of macroeconomic data, the shutdown is likely to continue to affect publications in the United States in the absence of a budget agreement in Washington, but statistics are expected to be plentiful in Europe.



Amongst other things, traders will be looking at economic sentiment indices and, above all, GDP estimates for the third quarter and October 's inflation in the eurozone at the end of the week.



Released this morning, Germany's ifo business climate index rose to 88.4 in October from 87.7 in September, driven by improved business expectations for the coming months.



The week also promises to be eventful in corporate earnings, notably dominated by GAFAM companies (Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple), which represent about 45% of the total market capitalization of the Nasdaq 100.



Quarterly results are also expected from groups such as Caterpillar, Chevron, Visa, Boeing, and Verizon in the United States, and Novartis, HSBC, Airbus, Santander, and Shell in Europe.



For now, Porsche is up 1% in Frankfurt after Friday evening's release of third-quarter results that were "down but above expectations on EBIT/FCF," according to Oddo BHF, which highlights a "solid underlying margin."



Amongst fallers, Roche is down 2% in Zurich, penalized Jefferies' comments, which downgraded the stock from "hold" to "underperform" due to concerns about the healthcare group's outlook.