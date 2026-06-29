The market remains bullish in this first half of the year, but jitters are never far away. Here is our assessment of the hits and misses from the first six months of 2026.

A few megaforces have clearly dominated the global market narrative. It is, of course, impossible to ignore artificial intelligence. Numerous stocks have literally exploded, while doubts regarding the sustainability of this extraordinary rally have fueled sector rotations.

The semiconductor sector, utility companies, and more broadly, the famous "picks and shovels" providers responsible for building the AI infrastructure have pushed many indices higher. The podium for major indices already seems to be taking shape. The South Korean Kospi has doubled its total capitalization, the Taiwanese TAIEX shows a performance close to 60%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 is up nearly 40%.

For now, the market has primarily favored companies that benefit directly from the capital expenditures of "hyperscalers." Conversely, it is punishing more diffuse or late-stage beneficiaries, as well as those susceptible to short-term cannibalization. On the front lines are IT services firms. Accenture lost half of its value over the first six months of the year, while Infosys, Capgemini, and Wavestone saw their market caps drop by about a third.

Following the same logic, major enterprise software publishers continue their market purge. Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, Workday, Intuit, Atlassian, and Autodesk illustrate the current distrust.

Professional data players are moving to the same beat. SAP, Dassault Systemes, RELX, Wolters Kluwer, and Thomson Reuters are struggling this year. The same applies to companies linked to call centers, customer relations, and advertising.

Not everyone will stay down. The market is issuing a challenge, and there is no doubt that the best will eventually find their way back up.

Megaforce 2: Hormuz and Macro Concerns

The war in Iran was the other major market force of the first half. The conflict shook markets through oil prices, interest rates, and supply chains. Before the tensions began, nearly a quarter of the world's oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, stocks linked to black gold significantly outperformed, provided their facilities were not directly threatened.

The S&P GSCI Energy Index, for example, shows a 24% increase since the beginning of the year, more than triple the performance of the S&P 500 and the Stoxx 600 over the period, despite a 45% correction in two months.

The real macro danger dominating the economic narrative has been the risk of stagflation. At the start of the year, investors were still anticipating monetary easing in the United States following Donald Trump's appointment of Kevin Warsh to the Fed. For now, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have raised rates despite sluggish growth. One or more hikes could also occur later in the year.

Fortunately for equity markets, earnings remain resilient. Thanks to strong profit growth in the United States, major American banks have raised their year-end targets for the S&P 500. According to estimates from FactSet, the index is heading toward double-digit earnings growth for the seventh consecutive quarter, and even an increase of over 20% for the second straight quarter.

Nevertheless, the Stoxx 600 and the Stoxx 50 are currently keeping pace with the S&P 500, with an increase of approximately 7.4%. While one can still lament the lack of major global tech stocks on the Old Continent, stocks linked to physical AI have continued to shine. Following the trend of 2025, European banks and defense have also remained significant drivers. Europe has thus shown it can maintain its attractiveness during sector rotations, thanks to its more defensive stocks, reliable profiles, and less demanding valuations.

The second-quarter earnings season is about to begin. The reports, and especially the market reactions, should provide the first clues about the dynamics that will prevail through the end of the year.

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