The Paris stock exchange is expected to open on a positive note Thursday morning, buoyed by robust overnight results from Nvidia that have rekindled risk appetite ahead of a key U.S. employment report set for release early in the afternoon. This report could well influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy moves.

As of 8:15 a.m., the CAC 40 futures contract for end-November delivery was up 66 points at 8,021.5, suggesting the Paris benchmark could climb back above the psychologically important 8,000-point threshold right from the opening bell.

Nvidia, the American AI giant, was the focus of much anticipation last night, and the world's largest company by market capitalization did not disappoint. The chipmaker posted results that far exceeded expectations, along with forward guidance that also outpaced analyst estimates.

According to analysts, Nvidia delivered an exceptional quarter, generating a record $57 billion in revenue--a 62% year-on-year increase. This allowed the company to post a net profit of $31.8 billion (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 per share.

Confident in the demand for its Blackwell AI architecture--whose sales are described as 'outstanding'--Nvidia also offered strong projections.

The California-based group expects sales of around $65 billion for the quarter ending in December, with a gross margin improving to 75%, up from 73.6% in the previous quarter.

"The key message this quarter is that demand remains both broad and sustained," commented Ruben Dalfovo, an analyst at Saxo, this morning.

While these results alone are enough to inspire optimism, CEO Jensen Huang also sought, during the post-earnings conference call, to temper the recent pessimism surrounding the seemingly stretched valuations of major U.S. tech groups.

"There's been a lot of talk lately about a potential AI bubble," the group's chief reminded. "From our privileged vantage point, the reality we observe is very different," he assured.

Dan Ives, the star tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the quarter as "monstrous," predicting that markets would be "popping the champagne."

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares were up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

These encouraging developments were warmly received by Asian markets, which are highly sensitive to tech stock movements. By the close, Tokyo's Nikkei index had gained around 2.6%.

With this positive backdrop, investors are now looking ahead to the week's second major event: the release of U.S. employment figures for September, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Originally slated for Friday, October 3, the Department of Labor's report was postponed due to the partial shutdown of federal agencies.

Once again, market participants are hoping for data that strikes just the right balance: strong enough to rule out fears of a sharp slowdown, but not so robust as to jeopardize expectations for continued monetary easing by the Fed.

It promises to be a delicate balancing act: the minutes from the U.S. central bank, released last night, confirmed a sharp divergence of views among policymakers regarding another possible rate cut next month.

For reference, economists' consensus is for 50,000 new jobs created in September.