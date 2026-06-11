Fifteen years of American outperformance is a long enough streak to turn a bet into a certainty. Buying American has paid off so handsomely that the rest of the developed world has nearly disappeared from the radar. However, in the meantime, vulnerabilities were quietly forming elsewhere: in Bitcoin flows and in a Korean market that is saturated with margin debt.

When Wall Street Beats a Less Concentrated World

For fifteen years, the S&P 500 has outperformed developed-market equities outside the US. This is an historical record. And it would be too simplistic to attribute everything to tech. Back in 1976, neither Nvidia nor hyperscalers featured in the index.

What is striking today is the gap between two market profiles. The S&P 500 concentrates 39% of its weight in just 10 stocks, heavily dominated by tech and platforms. In contrast, the MSCI World ex-US has a top 10 weighting of only 12%, led by names like ASML, HSBC and Roche.

American outperformance has thus been built against a much more dispersed bloc, fragmented across countries and sectors. For 15 years, betting on a few American giants has paid off more than spreading one's chips across the rest of the developed world.

Source: Charlie Bilello

Bitcoin Slumps, and Its ETFs Follow Suit

Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value since its October peak. During the rally, US spot ETFs opened the door to traditional investors. The downturn reveals the flip side. When redemptions pile up, the manager must sell Bitcoin to return the cash, and every exit further depresses the price. Over $500m left in a single session.

The backdrop offers no relief. Conflicts in the Middle East are driving energy prices higher, inflation is accelerating, and hopes for Fed rate cuts are fading for 2026. The markets are even beginning to price in the risk of a hike by the end of the year. In this environment, money is fleeing the riskiest assets, with Bitcoin not exempt from this flow.

Source: ZeroHedge, Global markets investor

Korea: When the Decline Forces a Sale

In South Korea, the correction in the Kospi has taken a different turn. Retail investors bought stocks on margin during the rally. When the index dropped 8% on Monday, brokers called for cash. Lacking sufficient margin, some positions were automatically liquidated.

The movement gained momentum over a few sessions: approximately KRW 300bn (about $196m) in forced sales, a record according to the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The market structure explains the violence of the shock. Samsung and SK Hynix represent about half of the Kospi and nearly 75% of 2026 gains, according to Bloomberg. When two stocks carry so much of the market, forced sales quickly concentrate on the same tickers.

Source: Korea Financial Investment Association