Market: Subdued Mood in Europe, a Bit More Festive in New York

The Paris stock exchange is expected to remain calm again on Tuesday, with investors still showing little activity during this last full trading session before the Christmas holidays.



Around 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the benchmark index – January expiry – edged up 2.5 points to 8,133.5 points, signaling an opening that will be unchanged or nearly so.



After closing down a modest 0.4% at 8,121 points on Monday evening, the Paris market logged its 19th consecutive session of stagnation within its corridor between 8,050 and 8,150 points.



The index drifted all day right in the middle of this range, in a classic holiday season atmosphere, with activity running 30% to 40% below average.



Paris will see a shortened trading session on Wednesday before closing for the long Christmas weekend.



While there was little of note in Europe, Wall Street continued to benefit from its traditional year-end rally, even though volumes there also remained relatively limited.



The Dow Jones index gained another 0.5% to 48,362.7 points, the S&P 500 added 0.6% to 6,878.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 23,428.8 points, marking its third-best close in history.



The American markets' "Christmas rally" remains fueled by last week's announcement of a marked slowdown in inflation, which opens the door to further rate cuts by the Fed.



Some observers are nonetheless concerned about the increasingly tense situation in the bond market, which tells a different story about investors' expectations for monetary easing.



In the bond market, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note – the absolute benchmark in its universe – stands at almost 4.17%, whereas it was below the 4% threshold just two months ago.



"For the S&P 500, the main issue is not an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but rather the stabilization of real interest rates and bond yields," says Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.



"As long as these stop rising and gradually trend lower over the medium term, equity markets can maintain fundamental support, even in a context of slowing economic growth," the expert adds.



"In this environment, the S&P 500 is likely to evolve in a constructive but cautious manner, with performance more dependent on the quality of corporate earnings and capital flows than on expectations of marked monetary easing," the analyst warns.



The release today at 2:30 p.m. of the latest U.S. growth figures for the third quarter could, however, reinforce the currently positive sentiment on Wall Street by strengthening the so-called "Goldilocks" scenario (moderate growth and controlled inflation) favored by the markets.



On the currency front, largely deserted as the year-end holidays approach, the euro continues its recovery against the dollar, trading this morning around $1.1775.



The two benchmark oil contracts are consolidating slightly after their recent rebound phase, which was triggered by tensions between the United States and Venezuela. North Sea Brent is down 0.2% at $61.9 a barrel, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off nearly 0.3% at under $57.9.



Gold continues its climb, gaining 1% above $4,500 and setting new highs – a rather unusual situation given that equity markets are at record levels and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven.



