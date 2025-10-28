Alfa Laval published better-than-expected Q3 results on Tuesday, notably thanks to the good health of its energy activities, and said it expects stable demand in Q4, announcements that were met with little reaction on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
The Swedish engineering group, which specializes in heat exchange, separation, and fluid transfer, posted a net profit of SEK 2.3bn for the past quarter, compared with SEK 2bn a year earlier.
Its adjusted operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 3.2bn, compared with SEK 2.8bn in Q3 2024, with sales up 6% to SEK 17.2bn, including organic growth of 8%.
Its adjusted operating margin (EBITA) improved to 18.4%, compared with 17.3% a year earlier, outperforming the consensus estimate of 18.2%.
However, total order intake fell by 13% during the quarter to $16.6bn.
For Q4, Alfa Laval said it expects demand to be "relatively equivalent" to that of Q3.
In a statement released yesterday evening, the Scandinavian group—which does not release annual forecasts—announced an upward revision of its medium-term targets, now forecasting sales growth of around 7% per year during the current cycle, compared with +5% previously, as well as an adjusted operating margin (EBITA) of 17%, up from 15%.
Following these announcements, Laval shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday morning.
Alfa Laval AB specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of equipment and industrial systems for heating, cooling, separating and transporting of substances (oil, water, chemical and food substances, drinks, drugs, etc.). The activity is organized mainly arounf two families of products:
- solid and liquid treatment systems: systems for cooling, evaporation, extraction, drying, etc. intended primarily for the food processing, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and energy sectors;
- production process equipment: decanters, heat exchangers, pumps, valves, air and liquid filtration systems, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.9%), European Union (22.9%), Europe (7.1%), China (15%), Asia (24.5%), the United States (17%), North America (3%), Latin America (5.4%), Africa (1.8%) and Oceania (1.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.