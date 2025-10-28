Alfa Laval published better-than-expected Q3 results on Tuesday, notably thanks to the good health of its energy activities, and said it expects stable demand in Q4, announcements that were met with little reaction on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



The Swedish engineering group, which specializes in heat exchange, separation, and fluid transfer, posted a net profit of SEK 2.3bn for the past quarter, compared with SEK 2bn a year earlier.



Its adjusted operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 3.2bn, compared with SEK 2.8bn in Q3 2024, with sales up 6% to SEK 17.2bn, including organic growth of 8%.



Its adjusted operating margin (EBITA) improved to 18.4%, compared with 17.3% a year earlier, outperforming the consensus estimate of 18.2%.



However, total order intake fell by 13% during the quarter to $16.6bn.



For Q4, Alfa Laval said it expects demand to be "relatively equivalent" to that of Q3.



In a statement released yesterday evening, the Scandinavian group—which does not release annual forecasts—announced an upward revision of its medium-term targets, now forecasting sales growth of around 7% per year during the current cycle, compared with +5% previously, as well as an adjusted operating margin (EBITA) of 17%, up from 15%.



Following these announcements, Laval shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday morning.