MarketAxess said on Tuesday that it is targeting average revenue growth of 8% to 9% p.a. between 2026 and 2028, in line with market expectations. According to FactSet projections, the company's revenue is expected to reach $920.9m in 2026, followed by $1bn in 2027 and $1.09bn in 2028. The bond-trading platform specialist thus confirms its organic growth ambitions in a constantly evolving sector.

In parallel, the board approved a new $400m share repurchase program, reinforcing its shareholder-return strategy. As part of this plan, MarketAxess intends to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank for an initial $300m. After the operation, $205m will remain available, including $105m from a previous plan. The stock is up more than 4% intraday, lifted by announcements deemed positive by investors.