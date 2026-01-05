Markets: A Back-to-Work Season Shaken by Geopolitics, but the January Effect Remains Supportive

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open sharply higher on Monday morning, in markets that appear entirely undisturbed by the surprise intervention led by the United States in Venezuela over the weekend, the effects of which on oil prices remain very limited for now.



By 8:10 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January-end delivery – was up 54 points at 8,255.5 points, signaling a positive start to the week.



With the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, who is now to be brought before a New York court on "narcoterrorism conspiracy" charges, the holiday lull appears well and truly over for financial markets, which have been abruptly brought back to the harsh reality of global geopolitics after the gentle euphoria that had buoyed the final weeks of 2025.



By carrying out a lightning operation on Saturday that resulted in the capture of the Venezuelan president, Washington made it clear to the world that it intends to maintain its status as a superpower, notably through control of global energy resources.



More pragmatically, the decision demonstrates America's desire to bring its major oil companies back into a country where infrastructure is considered degraded and oil reserves remain largely underexploited.



Despite the international shock sparked by the White House initiative, crude prices moved little at the start of Monday's session, with North Sea Brent down 0.6% to below $60.4 a barrel, while Texas WTI slipped 0.7% below $56.9.



"Venezuelan oil exports remain modest and there is currently no indication that the situation will cause disruptions in production or sales," analysts at Danske Bank cautioned this morning.



The reaction of Asian stock markets may be even more telling. In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up nearly 3% by the end of Monday's session and the MSCI index grouping Asia-Pacific stocks rose by more than 1.2%.



Investors seem eager to start 2026 by clinging to the well-known adage that the first month of the year is often positive for stock indices, a phenomenon known as the "January effect."



While the rule often has its exceptions, the Stock Traders Almanac notes that the year is positive 85% of the time when Wall Street gains ground in January.



Beyond geopolitical and technical factors, stock markets will kick off the new season by digesting a slew of economic indicators that could provide valuable clues as to how quickly the Federal Reserve will continue its rate cuts in the coming months.



The true test will come on Friday with the release of December employment figures, a market favorite and all the more closely watched since the Fed has explicitly made the labor market a key factor in guiding its monetary policy.



However, a robust statistic could raise concerns that the central bank acted too soon in cutting rates three times in 2025, and could prompt a pullback on Wall Street, especially since the S&P 500's more than 16% surge in 2025, after already strong years in 2023 and 2024, now seems to call for some consolidation.



Following the employment test, the "earnings season" will kick off next week, with the first quarterly reports from major banks, including JP Morgan.



Strategists warn that profit growth among listed companies will need to be on point to justify the elevated valuations of American stocks, but the prospect of both earnings growth and confirmation of the resilience of the U.S. economy would certainly pave the way for further strong performances in 2026.