How long does this get to cost so much before AI pays for itself? That question hangs over today's session like a low cloud. After several days of selling in U.S. technology stocks, the market tried, somewhat awkwardly, to regain its footing.

The flashpoint was Amazon. The company reported solid results, then promptly announced it would spend dramatically more on AI infrastructure this year - well over 50% more. This landed as a reminder of how expensive ambition has become. The stock sank sharply.

This is the new mood. For much of last year, AI was treated less like a business investment and more like a moral imperative. Spend now, justify later. The market went along with it because it wanted to believe that scale alone would produce returns. But scale, it turns out, is not a business model. It's a bill.

Investors are now signaling that they want to see how this all turns into money. The market's tolerance for capital spending without clear monetization has worn thin..

That skepticism spilled across the tech landscape this week. Software and data-services companies - long treated as AI's natural winners - have been hit hard, as investors worry that faster, cheaper AI tools could hollow out their traditional businesses. The sector is heading for its worst week since the early days of the pandemic.

At the same time, the supposed beneficiaries of AI spending - chipmakers and hardware suppliers - have become a kind of refuge within the storm. Their logic is easier to grasp: if everyone is building data centers, someone has to sell the shovels. But even here, the confidence feels conditional. The market is less generous than it was a month ago.

This shift helps explain the strange crosscurrents of today's session. Defensive sectors like consumer staples and telecoms are drawing money, even as risk assets more broadly are re-priced. Cryptocurrencies, once closely linked to the tech trade, are far below their recent highs. Traditional correlations are misbehaving. Gold is rising, but not quite playing its usual role as a universal hedge. Silver is swinging wildly enough to give anyone a headache. Volatility is rife.

There is, of course, a comforting phrase for moments like this: "healthy consolidation." Markets use it the way people use "detox" - to suggest that discomfort is not only temporary but virtuous. Sometimes that is true. Markets do need to correct excesses. They need to remind participants that prices can go down. The problem is that every serious sell-off in history also began as a consolidation. The difference is only clear in hindsight, which is famously unhelpful.

Small- and mid-cap stocks are holding up better than their large-cap tech counterparts. A handful of companies with clear, near-term stories - like Roblox, which raised its outlook - were rewarded. Elsewhere, the fear gauge eased slightly.

Expect more days like today: choppy, reactive, occasionally illogical. Investors praising restraint in the morning and chasing rebounds by the afternoon. The main companies reporting today are Toyota, Philip Morris, Centene Corp., CBOE, Piper Sandler and Under Armour.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: In the United States, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment. In Europe, the Halifax House Price Index in the United Kingdom; in Germany, exports, balance of trade, and industrial production; balance of trade in France; unemployment rate in Switzerland; the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters; in Canada, changes in full-time and part-time employment, unemployment rate, and participation rate. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97,805

: 97,805 Gold : $4,864

: $4,864 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $68.33 ( WTI ) $64.19

: $68.33 ( ) $64.19 United States 10 years : 4.20%

: 4.20% BITCOIN: $65,737

In corporate news:

Netflix faced controversy in Indonesia after police summoned comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono over public complaints about satirical political and religious content in his Netflix stand-up special.

CME Group raised margin requirements for gold and silver futures again, citing persistent volatility in precious metals markets.

Phillips 66 will lay off 277 workers as it winds down operations ahead of the planned closure of its Los Angeles-area refinery.

Donald Trump unveiled TrumpRx, a new website offering discounted prescription drugs through deals with major pharmaceutical companies, though consumer savings remain uncertain.

Chevron and other bidders are still pursuing Lukoil's global assets despite an initial agreement between Lukoil and private equity firm Carlyle, with regulatory approvals still pending.

MPLX priced a $1.5 billion debt offering to refinance upcoming maturities, issuing senior notes due in 2036 and 2056.

WeRide and Uber Technologies plan to deploy at least 1,200 robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, with completion targeted as soon as next year.

Uber Technologies was ordered by a U.S. federal jury to pay $8.5 million in damages to a woman sexually assaulted by one of its drivers.

Affirm expanded its partnership with Wayfair to the UK and Canada, offering installment payment options to international shoppers.

Intel and AMD warned Chinese customers of server CPU supply shortages, with delivery delays stretching up to six months amid surging AI-driven demand.

Affirm partnered with Virgin Media O2 to provide flexible financing options to O2 customers in the UK.

Amazon shares fell sharply after the company forecast a more than 50% jump in capital expenditures as it accelerates spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Hims & Hers sparks price war with low-cost GLP-1 pill, putting pressure on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Hims fell 11% after hours after the FDA threatened to take action against ‘illegal counterfeit drugs'.

Apple scales back plans for new AI-powered health coaching service, according to Bloomberg.

Nvidia is delaying the release of its new video game chip due to a shortage of memory chips, according to The Information.

Zscaler acquires SquareX to advance Zero Trust browser security.

Liftoff Mobile, part of the Blackstone stable, has reportedly postponed its IPO due to deteriorating market conditions.

Analyst Recommendations: