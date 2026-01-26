Markets Digest Trump's Latest Salvo Ahead of Earnings Deluge

At midday, the Paris stock exchange is down 0.4% at 8,110 points. This cautious sentiment is shared across other European markets: London slips 0.1% while Frankfurt retreats 0.3%.

The week has started on a downbeat note for European financial markets. As earnings season is set to intensify on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming days, markets are currently playing it safe, digesting the latest "Trumpian" outbursts from the weekend.



Trump Puts Pressure on Canada



True to form, the American president took to Truth Social on Saturday to threaten 100% tariffs on Canada should Ottawa strike a trade deal with Beijing. Last week, the Canadian Prime Minister signed a preliminary agreement with China aimed at reducing tariffs between the two nations. This move was met with strong disapproval in Washington, which is waging an economic war against Beijing, whose exports remain the main growth driver.



On this point, Christopher Dembik, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM, this morning highlighted the many vulnerabilities of the Chinese economy. "The loan statistics released last week are horrendous; the worst ever recorded. The Chinese are literally not applying for loans, and it's even more worrying when you focus on loans to the private sector. This gives us a clear indication of weak domestic demand."



Furthermore, "since China is highly dependent on international trade [...] it has no short-term interest in escalating the trade war with the United States," the specialist added.



This week, the main focus for markets will be the meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), which will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.



Markets also remain on edge awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on the legality of tariffs imposed by Trump on the rest of the world. "If the Court finds these tariffs illegal, more than half of last year's 10 percentage point increase in the effective tariff rate could be undone," note analysts at Goldman Sachs. However, "even if the Court blocks them, it is likely the Trump administration will seek to reimpose these tariffs through other legal channels, creating potential volatility," they add.



Stocks to Watch



On the corporate front, Ryanair (-2.3%) revised some of its annual forecasts upward in its quarterly report, while "cautiously" targeting a full-year pre-tax (and pre-exceptional) profit of 2.13 to 2.23 billion EUR.



Fnac Darty (+17%) soared after a takeover bid from EP Group, controlled by Daniel Kretínsky. The offer stands at 36 EUR per share, a premium of about 19% over the last closing price.



According to Reuters, some LVMH (-0.6%) shareholders have called for more clarity on Bernard Arnault's succession. They believe the lack of transparency regarding the future leader of the world's top luxury group poses a risk to the company.



OHB gained 8% after press reports of preliminary talks with Rheinmetall for a joint bid on a German defense satellite network.



TotalEnergies (+1.8%) announced the signing of an agreement extending the Waha Libyan concessions—where the French company holds a 20.42% stake—until 31 December 2050.



Friedrich Vorwerk (+3.4%) made strong early gains after releasing provisional annual results that far exceeded expectations.



Hemnet Group (-6%) fell at the open after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to underperform from neutral.



Danone (-3.5%) lost ground after announcing a targeted recall of limited batches of infant formula in certain markets. The group emphasized the preventive nature of the measure and the compliance of its products with food safety standards.



This week's corporate earnings in Europe include LVMH, ASML, SAP, and Roche, while across the Atlantic, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, AT&T, Apple, Caterpillar, Visa, and Chevron are set to report.



Stats & Markets: Ifo Flatlines, Gold Surges



On the data front, the Ifo index measuring business climate came in at 87.6 points in January, versus 88.3 expected and 87.6 the previous month. At 87.6 points, as in December, it remains at its lowest level since May 2025.



In London, Brent crude is trading at 65.9 USD per barrel (-0.6%). Gold continues its ascent, trading at 5,090 USD per ounce (+2.1%).



Finally, the euro is down 0.2% against the greenback, around 1.186 USD.