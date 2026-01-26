Like other European markets, the Paris stock exchange opened on a cautious note in this final week of January, which looks set to be packed - both on the macroeconomic front and in terms of corporate earnings.

At around 10:20 a.m., the CAC40 was down about 0.3% at around 8,120 points, while the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was pretty much flat. For the record, the Dow Jones ended down nearly 0.6% on Friday on Wall Street.



The week's key event, the Fed's monetary policy committee (FOMC) is due to meet from Tuesday, with its conclusions expected on Wednesday after the European markets close.



"The Federal Reserve should largely keep its policy rates unchanged, but the key question is whether it signals a prolonged hold,” Societe Generale said last Friday.



"We still expect a 25-basis-point cut in March, although the risk of another pause is significant, which would reduce the projected cuts this year from two to one,” the bank added.



The next few days also look data-heavy in Europe, with, for example, first estimates of Q4 2025 GDP for France, Germany and the euro zone.



On Monday, Germany's Ifo business climate index was released at 87.6 points in January, below the 88.3 expected. Unchanged from December, it remains at its lowest level since May 2025.



On the corporate earnings front, results due in Europe include those of LVMH, ASML, SAP and Roche, while across the Atlantic Microsoft, Meta, IBM, AT&T, Apple, Caterpillar, Visa and Chevron are also set to report.



For now, Ryanair is down nearly 2% in Dublin, despite the airline raising some forecasts for the current financial year alongside the publication of its Q3 results.



In Paris, Danone is down a hefty 6% almost, following reports of a recall of its infant formula sold under the Dumex brand in Singapore, news that analysts covering the stock nevertheless played down.



In another major market development, underscoring investors' risk aversion, gold reached a new all-time record, with spot prices smashing through the $5,000-an-ounce threshold for the first time overnight in Asia.