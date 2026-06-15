This week begins with the possibility that a war may actually be ending. Washington and Tehran have confirmed the outline of an agreement to halt the conflict with Iran, extend the ceasefire, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. That is the main fact shaping today's U.S. session. Investors are repricing risk, oil, inflation, and the odds that the Federal Reserve may have a little more room to breathe. Oil prices are falling sharply, with Brent back near $83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $80.

Airlines and cruise operators are catching a bid today. United, Delta, American, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival are all benefiting from the same basic math: cheaper fuel is good when fuel is one of your biggest costs. Energy giants such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, meanwhile, are moving in the other direction. Peace may be good for humanity, but it is not always great for oil margins.

Still, investors should avoid confusing a ceasefire framework with a finished peace. The agreement does not appear to settle Iran's nuclear program, nor does it resolve the wider regional conflict involving Israel and Lebanon. The formal signing is expected Friday in Switzerland, and the reopening of Hormuz depends on mine-removal operations.

There is also the Trump factor. The president has apparently announced the imminent end of the Iran war many times before. This time, though, both sides have issued statements, and the machinery of a deal seems to be moving. Trump also made clear his frustration with Israel's strike in Lebanon, which delayed the announcement.

For today's session, the effect is straightforward. U.S. indexes are set up for a stronger open, with technology, travel, and other economically sensitive areas drawing attention. The CBOE Volatility Index has dropped back toward 16.8 after rising sharply last week.

This week's larger test comes Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve announces its first policy decision under Chair Kevin Warsh. Markets expect no change in interest rates. The more important question is what the Fed says about inflation and whether lower oil prices change the tone.

Traders have already adjusted. Expectations for another rate hike by year-end have been scaled back, though not erased. The Fed will welcome lower oil prices, but it will not build policy on one weekend of diplomacy.

There is another theme running through today's market: the return of risk appetite in technology. SpaceX is still the star of the moment after its blockbuster IPO, which valued the company above $2 trillion. The stock jumped on its first day and rose again in premarket trading. The excitement around SpaceX is also lifting the broader technology complex. Chip stocks are moving higher, with Micron helped by broker price-target increases and Nvidia, Intel, and Marvell also gaining.

AI is no longer just a market story. It is becoming a national-security story. Over the weekend, the U.S. administration ordered Anthropic to block foreign access to its newest AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company complied reluctantly and apologized to users. The move marks a shift. Frontier AI models are increasingly being treated less like consumer products and more like strategic infrastructure.

That has market consequences. Anthropic and OpenAI are widely expected to seek public listings, and their valuations depend heavily on scale. Restricting foreign access may make sense from a security point of view, but it complicates the growth story, and investors like global markets.

The coming week also brings the G7 meeting in Evian, France, where diplomacy, trade, and technology will all be on the table. Trump is due to dine with Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, even as Washington threatens France with 100% tariffs on wine unless Paris scraps its digital-services tax.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: wholesale prices in Germany; consumer confidence in Switzerland; trade balance in Italy and the Euro Area, along with industrial production; in Canada with housing starts; in the United States with the Empire State Manufacturing Index, industrial production, and the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.505

: 99.505 Gold : $4,338

: $4,338 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $82.84 ( WTI ) $80.15

: $82.84 ( ) $80.15 United States 10 years : 4.44%

: 4.44% BITCOIN: $65,550

In corporate news:

Hydra Host, an AI server broker, raises 100 MUSD at an 800 MUSD valuation, according to The Information.

Firebird, backed by Nvidia, signs a deal with Kazakhstan worth up to 10 billion dollars for AI infrastructure.



SpaceX makes its stock market debut, valuing the company at over 1 trillion dollars, with shares rising 19% on the first day. Elon Musk says SpaceX revenue could surpass 1 trillion USD by 2031.



Eli Lilly's drug candidate lowers risk of disease progression in Phase 3 leukemia study.

China's regulator summons Walmart over food safety issues.

Western Australia opposes a possible takeover of Woodside Energy by Exxon.



Johnson & Johnson invests more than $1 billion to expand its contact lens operations in Florida.

Amazon reportedly raised concerns about Anthropic's AI models before the U.S. government imposed restrictions.

Mark Zuckerberg admits that Meta made mistakes in its AI-related workforce restructuring.

Amgen ordered to pay $20.2 million in a dispute over antibody patents.

OpenAI is reportedly the target of an investigation by a group of attorneys general, Reuters has learned.

SK Hynix aims for a Nasdaq listing in August.

Main earnings of the day : Peel Hunt, Team Internet.

Analyst Recommendations: