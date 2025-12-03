Green dominates across European markets this Wednesday (-0.2% in London, but +0.2% in Paris, +0.3% in Frankfurt, +0.7% in Milan, +1.5% in Madrid), buoyed by encouraging PMI indicators in the eurozone.

The HCOB composite PMI for overall activity rose to 52.8 in November from 52.5 in October, marking a sixth consecutive monthly increase and reaching its highest level since May 2023. The index once again surpassed its historical average of 52.4.

"The region's overall activity growth has slightly accelerated, a trend that allows us to anticipate a modest strengthening of eurozone GDP growth for the final quarter of 2025," noted Cyrus de la Rubia.

"For the year ahead, we expect positive repercussions from expansionary fiscal policy in Germany and the strong economic growth observed in Spain," added the chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Market participants are also expected to pay close attention to a series of U.S. macroeconomic data releases this afternoon, starting with the monthly ADP private employment report.

This report is expected to show weak job creation for November--around 5,000 according to analysts--as the U.S. labor market has shown signs of moderation for several months now.

"Companies remain cautious about new hires, and the use of AI appears to be leading them to limit the recruitment of recent graduates," economists at Oddo BHF highlighted earlier this week.

Also in the United States, the afternoon will see the release of import price data and industrial production figures for September (data previously delayed by the "shutdown"), followed by the composite PMI and ISM services indices for November.

In European stock news, Stellantis surged 8% in Paris after UBS upgraded its rating on the automaker from "neutral" to "buy," raising its price target from EUR8.3 to EUR12.

Inditex climbed more than 1% in Madrid, as the textile group (which operates the Zara brand among others) beat expectations for both its third-quarter results and sales since the start of the current quarter.

By contrast, Hugo Boss tumbled 11% in Frankfurt, penalized by a strategic update indicating that the premium fashion house intends to make 2026 a "year of consolidation and realignment."