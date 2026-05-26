Last week once again confirmed equity markets' ability to move up, despite an environment fraught with risk. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pressure on bond yields, and the return of inflationary fears initially weighed on indices, before a drop in oil prices shifted investor narrative. The United States and Iran are reportedly nearing an agreement that could restore maritime transit. The conditional remains essential, as significant differences persist, particularly regarding uranium, although the oil risk premium has clearly deflated.



This retreat also allowed for a relief rally in bonds, with the US 10-year yield edging down from 4.6% to 4.48%. Nevertheless, the underlying picture remains delicate. Inflation has reached 3.8% in the United States and now exceeds 3% in Europe, while the 1-month real rate in the US has slipped back into negative territory at -1.11%. Consequently, some central banks are no longer considering easing, but rather a tightening by the year-end.



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