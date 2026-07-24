|This Week's Gainers & Losers
|Up:
Mitie Group plc +38.68% : the British business services provider is soaring in London after its board accepted the terms of OCS Group's takeover offer, paving the way for a merger between the two companies. Mitie has suspended its £100 million share buyback program pending completion of the deal.
Super Micro Computer +24.48% : the US high-density server manufacturer is benefiting from the launch of its AMD-powered H15 product line, aimed at the artificial intelligence and cloud markets.
Hut 8 Corp +20.27% : the digital infrastructure company has signed a USD 9.8 billion lease for an artificial intelligence data center, completing the full commercialization of its Texas campus.
Nebius +5.66% : the provider of dedicated artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure is jumping after Nvidia disclosed a 9.3% stake in the company on July 21. The disclosure coincided with the announcement of an agreement to supply computing capacity to Reflection AI, worth more than USD 1 billion through 2029.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals +15.21% : the US drugmaker is being propelled higher by positive Phase 3 trial results for its plozasiran treatment, announced on July 22. The results confirm the candidate's clinical effectiveness and pave the way for a regulatory approval application.
Down:
Samsara -13.6% : the US connected-operations platform is suffering after an insider sold nearly USD 9.5 million worth of shares on July 24, a signal viewed negatively by the market.
Tesla -17.81% : the US electric-vehicle manufacturer is plunging the day after reporting its second-quarter results on July 22. Despite record revenue of USD 28.24 billion, adjusted earnings of USD 0.33 per share fell well short of the USD 0.51 expected, hurt by soaring spending on artificial intelligence and robotics.
Alphabet -7.79% : Google's parent company reported better-than-expected quarterly results on July 22, but its shares are being punished after it raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to between USD 195 billion and USD 205 billion. Concerned about the future returns on these massive artificial intelligence investments, investors overlooked spectacular cloud growth and record revenue, focusing instead on free cash flow turning negative.
Rollins -14.52% : the US pest-control provider is being punished for weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, with revenue of USD 1.08 billion falling short of the FactSet consensus of USD 1.09 billion. BofA highlighted reduced visibility on demand, while RBC noted that organic growth had fallen below medium-term targets for a third consecutive quarter.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices remain supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent briefly crossed the $100-a-barrel threshold this week for the first time since May before easing back to around $98. WTI is trading at around $ 90, up roughly 10% over the past five sessions. Markets are pricing in a greater risk of supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply, reaching particularly low levels according to maritime tracking data. In the Red Sea, Houthi attacks on Saudi vessels have intensified concerns surrounding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important route for energy exports to Asia. Meanwhile, disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to weigh on supplies. Refined-product markets also remain tight. European diesel and jet-fuel inventories are below their five-year averages, while a possible extension of Russia's diesel export ban could add further upward pressure on prices.
Metals: Despite geopolitical tensions, gold has failed to take off, as investors remain more concerned about the prospect of interest rates staying high for an extended period. The metal is holding at around $4,000 an ounce. Rising bond yields are limiting its upside potential. Copper is also ending the week in positive territory despite pulling back from its recent highs. The LME three-month contract is trading at around $13,600 a metric ton. The market remains torn between supportive fundamentals, including limited inventories and resilient Chinese demand, and a less favorable macroeconomic environment. A strong dollar and higher oil prices are clearly weighing on risk appetite.
Agricultural products: Grain prices continued to rise in Chicago this week. Wheat is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and is trading close to its highest level in two years. September 2026 wheat futures are trading at around 700 cents a bushel. The market remains strongly supported by tensions in the Black Sea. Attacks on grain ships and port infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine are fueling concerns about global supplies. Soybean and corn prices also increased. Soybeans are trading at around 1,246 cents a bushel, while corn stands at around 490 cents. Both markets are benefiting from the rebound in oil prices, which is supporting demand for biofuels.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Even US markets are beginning to show signs of impatience, or weakness, depending on how you look at it, over developments in the Middle East. The escalation between Iran and the United States has been compounded by the involvement of Yemen's Houthis. The Iran-backed group is now attempting to widen the conflict into the Red Sea by blocking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which 12% of global trade passes. Ships can still take the southern route around the Cape of Good Hope, but the journey is considerably longer and correspondingly more expensive. Investors therefore fear another surge in inflation, placing even more pressure on central banks. The ECB has already warned that it could raise interest rates again as early as September after leaving them unchanged this week. In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield is also under pressure, trading at its highest level of the year at around 4.70%. Although corporate earnings are generally exceeding already high expectations, equity markets face powerful macroeconomic headwinds.
Crypto: Bitcoin has gone on vacation. Since the beginning of July, BTC has been trading between $61,000 and $65,000. It has gained just 0.5% since Monday. The same trend can be seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs, whose trading volumes have fallen to historically low levels over the past three weeks. This suggests that the crypto market is still struggling to attract investors, particularly as their attention remains fixed on events in the Middle East and everything related to artificial intelligence. Bitcoin would need a major catalyst to compete with those two themes. Other cryptocurrencies are following a similar trend. Ether (ETH) is trading below $1,900, up 0.72% this week. Solana (SOL) has fallen 1.44% to $75, while Binance Coin (BNB) is unchanged at $566.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.