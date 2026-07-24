Energy: Oil prices remain supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent briefly crossed the $100-a-barrel threshold this week for the first time since May before easing back to around $98. WTI is trading at around $ 90, up roughly 10% over the past five sessions. Markets are pricing in a greater risk of supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply, reaching particularly low levels according to maritime tracking data. In the Red Sea, Houthi attacks on Saudi vessels have intensified concerns surrounding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important route for energy exports to Asia. Meanwhile, disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to weigh on supplies. Refined-product markets also remain tight. European diesel and jet-fuel inventories are below their five-year averages, while a possible extension of Russia's diesel export ban could add further upward pressure on prices. Metals: Despite geopolitical tensions, gold has failed to take off, as investors remain more concerned about the prospect of interest rates staying high for an extended period. The metal is holding at around $4,000 an ounce. Rising bond yields are limiting its upside potential. Copper is also ending the week in positive territory despite pulling back from its recent highs. The LME three-month contract is trading at around $13,600 a metric ton. The market remains torn between supportive fundamentals, including limited inventories and resilient Chinese demand, and a less favorable macroeconomic environment. A strong dollar and higher oil prices are clearly weighing on risk appetite. Agricultural products: Grain prices continued to rise in Chicago this week. Wheat is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and is trading close to its highest level in two years. September 2026 wheat futures are trading at around 700 cents a bushel. The market remains strongly supported by tensions in the Black Sea. Attacks on grain ships and port infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine are fueling concerns about global supplies. Soybean and corn prices also increased. Soybeans are trading at around 1,246 cents a bushel, while corn stands at around 490 cents. Both markets are benefiting from the rebound in oil prices, which is supporting demand for biofuels.