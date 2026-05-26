Markets heat up amid renewed geopolitical tensions

European equity markets are trading cautiously on Tuesday, following the previous session's rebound, as hopes for a de-escalation between Washington and Tehran lose momentum. Shortly before noon, the CAC 40 is down 1.04% at 8,171 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 has slipped 0.84%. Only the London Stock Exchange, which was closed yesterday for a bank holiday, is seeing gains (+0.63%).

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/26/2026 at 06:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The United States announced yesterday that it had struck missile sites in southern Iran, fueling fresh questions regarding the stability of the ceasefire and the outcome of talks aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that these were 'self-defense strikes'. Meanwhile, tensions remain high on the Lebanese front. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intention to 'intensify' the offensive in order to 'crush' Hezbollah, despite the truce in effect since April 17.



This resurgence of tension is supporting oil prices, with Brent crude once again approaching the 100 dollar per barrel threshold.



'Last night's targeted action is clearly a warning that the ceasefire is fragile, so we will have to see what the next few days of negotiations hold,' Deutsche Bank noted in a research brief.



On the economic front, the session is expected to remain quiet, with few macroeconomic data points or corporate earnings on the agenda. In the United States, markets are primarily awaiting the Conference Board's consumer confidence index.



Stocks on the move



Ferrari is tumbling 6% after unveiling its first fully electric car on Monday evening.



Conversely, British home improvement specialist Kingfisher, owner of Castorama and Brico Dépot in France, is jumping 3.52% in London after confirming its targets despite a decline in first-quarter revenue.



Air France-KLM is gaining 0.92%, buoyed by Morgan Stanley's upgrade to 'overweight'.



In the foreign exchange market, the euro is edging up 0.05% against the dollar, trading at 1.1641 dollars.