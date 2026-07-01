What is striking is how familiar the pattern has become. The war in Iran interrupts the market's routine. First comes shock, volatility and frantic repositioning around worst-case scenarios. Then the mood settles, before giving way to a degree of euphoria. All of it comes with the usual Trump-era twists. The same template was already in place last year with tariffs: a heavy blow, fears of the worst, a period of adjustment, then eventual absorption, followed by a renewed rally.
The result is that the US market rose 9.1% in the first half, as measured by the S&P 500 Total Return index, including dividends. Not bad for an index that was down as much as 7.1% on 30 March. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Total Return ended the half-year up 10.3%. These are solid gains, even if they pale beside South Korea, where the KOSPI rose 101%, and Japan, where the Nikkei 225 gained 39%, with both markets turbocharged by artificial intelligence and shifts in domestic policy.
Rising equity markets are a powerful engine of economic growth, and the snowball effect is especially visible at present. In the United States, almost 79% of household wealth is now held in financial assets, with equities accounting for a growing share. When the stock market rises, the US economy therefore gets an extra burst of thrust. A recent Banque de France survey shows that the wealth effect accounted for 40% of the increase in US consumption, helping it hold up despite a broadly unsettling news backdrop.
Wall Street's strong advance since the 2008 crisis, especially in recent years, with only two annual declines in the past decade, has sent American wealth sharply higher. Average wealth stood at $700,000 per adult at the end of 2025, according to UBS's latest Global Wealth Report 2026. Only Switzerland ranked higher, at an average of $910,400. France was in 15th place, at $341,359. The median figure tells a different story. On that measure, the United States falls from second to 28th, with median wealth of $69,000 per adult, behind France, which ranks 14th at $122,000. The gap is, of course, explained by the concentration of large fortunes, whose owners have benefited fully from the financialisation of their assets. Put simply, America has many rich people and many poor people. That structure is a long way from the two countries with the most evenly distributed wealth, Luxembourg, third by average wealth and first by median wealth, and Belgium, 11th by average wealth and second by median wealth.
The gap between average and median wealth is only widening. Median wealth fell in most countries last year, while average wealth posted its strongest increase since 2017. Once again, the main explanation lies in financial markets, almost everywhere. Returning to the United States, 23.6 million Americans are now millionaires, or 40% of the global total. Through consumption, that group gives the US economy a sizeable safety cushion. Every silver lining has its cloud, however: a market reversal has a greater impact in the United States than elsewhere, even if Americans' appetite for consumption has often helped the economy through periods of macroeconomic weakness.
With that in mind, today's session will be driven mainly by final manufacturing PMI readings for the major economies and by ADP's private-sector employment report. Kevin Warsh, the new chair of the Federal Reserve, is also due to speak at the ECB's annual forum early this afternoon. Will he use the occasion to discuss US monetary policy? The question remains open.
In Asia-Pacific, markets are mixed. South Korea, down 1.7%, and Australia, down 0.6%, are losing ground, while Japan, mainland China and India are higher. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday. Western futures are slightly lower.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.324
- Gold: 3,968.21
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 73.08
- United States 10 years: 4.46%
- BITCOIN: 58,856.7
In corporate news:
- NatWest faces a lawsuit from Rockfire companies in liquidation in the High Court.
- Legal & General has set a maximum acceptance threshold for its notes buyback offer.
- Schroders is nearing completion of a deal worth more than GBP200 million to sell its Benchmark Capital unit to Söderberg & Partners.
- Santander's Ebury is in talks with Pollen Street Capital over a potential acquisition of Lumon.
- Shell is selling its Gulf of Mexico assets to Talos Energy and Ridgewood for $1.7 billion.
- Barclays and Frontier have renewed their long-term exclusive credit card partnership.
- Nestlé's CEO says AI could generate cost savings, notably through job cuts.
- Bayer is calling for US tariffs on Chinese glyphosate.
- BMW is finalising a $1.7 billion investment in its South Carolina facilities to prepare for electric vehicle production in the US.
- Saab has secured a contract worth SEK24.6 billion to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to the Swedish Armed Forces.
- Siemens Energy has won a contract for energy projects in Oman.
- Transocean has signed a contract worth more than $1 billion with Equinor for offshore platforms in Norway.
- Eni and Mercuria are joining forces in energy commodities trading, according to the FT.
- Banco BPM is issuing Italy's first Green Tier 2 bond, worth EUR500 million.
- Storebrand is completing its share buyback programme.
- Nike fell 2.5% in after-hours trading following its results.
- Microsoft is set to cut less than 2.5% of its workforce, including the closure of five Xbox studios, according to Business Insider.
- Tesla's second-quarter deliveries are expected to rebound thanks to a recovery in European sales.
- Micron's CEO believes customers share responsibility for the memory chip shortage.
- Visa, Stripe and Mastercard are among the 140 companies launching the Open USD stablecoin.
- An IT outage has affected Boeing's systems and applications.
- Lime has raised $167 million in its initial public offering.
- iHerb has appointed JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi to lead its IPO, according to Reuters.
- SoftBank is leading the consortium selected for Japan's national AI initiative, worth JPY1,000 billion, or approximately EUR5.4 billion.
- Coles Group has announced that it is in talks to acquire Greencross Pet Wellness, a chain of pet shops and veterinary clinics, for up to $2.8 billion.
- Toyota is setting up a joint venture with Joby Aviation to develop flying taxis.
- Main earnings of the day: Associated British Foods, Polar Capital, Focusrite, Distribution Finance Capital, Cake Box and Wynnstay. Focusrite is reporting for the 18-month period ending 28 February, while Wynnstay is reporting H1 2026.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Standard Chartered Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 2200 to GBX 2250.
- Hsbc Holdings Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1450 to GBX 1500.
- Barclays Plc: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 470 to GBX 525.
- Rio Tinto Plc: RBC Capital maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 6400 to GBX 6300.
- Glencore Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from GBX 610 to GBX 600.
- Watches Of Switzerland Group Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 680 to GBX 750.
- Astrazeneca Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 16525 to GBX 16370.
- 3I Group Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 2700 to GBX 2900.
- Experian Plc: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 38 to GBP 37.
- Unilever Plc: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 48 to GBP 49.
- London Stock Exchange Group Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from GBX 11500 to GBX 10900.
- J Sainsbury Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 335 to GBX 325.