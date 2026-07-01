There has been no shortage of superlatives for the stock market in the first half of 2026. Records have fallen across the board, from new index highs to runs not seen for a month, a quarter, a year, half a century, or in some cases ever.

What is striking is how familiar the pattern has become. The war in Iran interrupts the market's routine. First comes shock, volatility and frantic repositioning around worst-case scenarios. Then the mood settles, before giving way to a degree of euphoria. All of it comes with the usual Trump-era twists. The same template was already in place last year with tariffs: a heavy blow, fears of the worst, a period of adjustment, then eventual absorption, followed by a renewed rally.

The result is that the US market rose 9.1% in the first half, as measured by the S&P 500 Total Return index, including dividends. Not bad for an index that was down as much as 7.1% on 30 March. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Total Return ended the half-year up 10.3%. These are solid gains, even if they pale beside South Korea, where the KOSPI rose 101%, and Japan, where the Nikkei 225 gained 39%, with both markets turbocharged by artificial intelligence and shifts in domestic policy.

Rising equity markets are a powerful engine of economic growth, and the snowball effect is especially visible at present. In the United States, almost 79% of household wealth is now held in financial assets, with equities accounting for a growing share. When the stock market rises, the US economy therefore gets an extra burst of thrust. A recent Banque de France survey shows that the wealth effect accounted for 40% of the increase in US consumption, helping it hold up despite a broadly unsettling news backdrop.

Wall Street's strong advance since the 2008 crisis, especially in recent years, with only two annual declines in the past decade, has sent American wealth sharply higher. Average wealth stood at $700,000 per adult at the end of 2025, according to UBS's latest Global Wealth Report 2026. Only Switzerland ranked higher, at an average of $910,400. France was in 15th place, at $341,359. The median figure tells a different story. On that measure, the United States falls from second to 28th, with median wealth of $69,000 per adult, behind France, which ranks 14th at $122,000. The gap is, of course, explained by the concentration of large fortunes, whose owners have benefited fully from the financialisation of their assets. Put simply, America has many rich people and many poor people. That structure is a long way from the two countries with the most evenly distributed wealth, Luxembourg, third by average wealth and first by median wealth, and Belgium, 11th by average wealth and second by median wealth.

The gap between average and median wealth is only widening. Median wealth fell in most countries last year, while average wealth posted its strongest increase since 2017. Once again, the main explanation lies in financial markets, almost everywhere. Returning to the United States, 23.6 million Americans are now millionaires, or 40% of the global total. Through consumption, that group gives the US economy a sizeable safety cushion. Every silver lining has its cloud, however: a market reversal has a greater impact in the United States than elsewhere, even if Americans' appetite for consumption has often helped the economy through periods of macroeconomic weakness.

With that in mind, today's session will be driven mainly by final manufacturing PMI readings for the major economies and by ADP's private-sector employment report. Kevin Warsh, the new chair of the Federal Reserve, is also due to speak at the ECB's annual forum early this afternoon. Will he use the occasion to discuss US monetary policy? The question remains open.

In Asia-Pacific, markets are mixed. South Korea, down 1.7%, and Australia, down 0.6%, are losing ground, while Japan, mainland China and India are higher. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday. Western futures are slightly lower.

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GBP / USD : 1.324

: 1.324 Gold : 3,968.21

: 3,968.21 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 73.08

: 73.08 United States 10 years : 4.46%

: 4.46% BITCOIN: 58,856.7

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