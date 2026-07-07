America celebrated its 250th anniversary this weekend, and Wall Street began its new quarter-millennium in style. Yesterday's rebound in semiconductor stocks helped the Nasdaq close 1.26% higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.72%, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.29%.
The move was partly a technical bounce after last week's late sell-off, but it was also driven by SK Hynix's announcement that it will launch a Wall Street listing on Friday. The company is expected to raise $28 billion, making it the largest US IPO ever by a foreign company.
This morning, however, semiconductors are under pressure again. Samsung is falling in Seoul, and the weakness has spread across Asia. The South Korean giant's results were exceptional, with profit rising 19-fold from a year earlier, but that was still not enough to satisfy investors' lofty expectations.
The start of the week therefore gives us a chance to look more closely at South Korea. Not because I harbour a secret passion for K-pop, but because this market neatly captures the equity-market dynamics of the year.
Stocks are rising, but the rally is tightly clustered around a single theme: semiconductors. That is true in Europe and the United States, and even more so in South Korea, where two companies effectively define the market: Samsung and SK Hynix. Both have crossed the $1 trillion market-capitalisation threshold this year.
With Samsung and SK Hynix, South Korea is fortunate enough to host two of the three companies producing memory chips, perhaps the segment that has benefited most from the AI boom. Put simply, the rise of AI has sent demand for these chips soaring. The handful of producers are running at full capacity and enjoy seemingly limitless pricing power. Investors long marvelled at Nvidia's EBITDA margins of more than 60%. Those now look almost tame beside the 80%-plus margins reported by Micron and SK Hynix. The surge in earnings has sent Samsung's share price up fivefold in a year, while SK Hynix has risen ninefold.
The KOSPI has not merely become a leading indicator for Wall Street. It has also become a market that magnifies every move, whether upwards or downwards. Sessions with swings of 7% or 8% are not unusual. In the newsroom, if the KOSPI has not moved by at least 3%, we check whether South Korea is on holiday.
Despite that volatility, the direction of travel has been emphatically positive. The KOSPI is by far the world's best-performing index in 2026, up 91%. It held the same title in 2025, when it gained 76%.
I often cite one anecdote to illustrate the strength of South Korean equities over the past two years. During his campaign, the South Korean president elected in June 2025 set a 5,000-point target for the KOSPI. By the end of June, the index had hit a record 9,000 points.
This morning, things are looking more challenging for the KOSPI, which is falling in the wake of Samsung, dragging the Asian markets down with it. In Europe, the market is expected to open around the break-even point.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.338
- Gold: 4,125.79
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 72.83
- United States 10 years: 4.51%
- BITCOIN: 63,048.4
In corporate news:
- ADNOC Distribution is to acquire Shell's downstream business in South Africa.
- BP plc is to sell its stake in Bay du Nord to project partner Equinor.
- HSBC is reining in riskier private-credit lending, according to the FT.
- Weir has won an order to supply a crushing circuit for Brightstar's gold production operations.
- Barratt Redrow is keeping its capital-allocation policy under review amid calls for a larger share buyback.
- Johnson Matthey and Honeywell have set July 17 as the closing date for the sale of the catalyst unit.
- Fitch has affirmed Premier Foods' rating, citing its stable capital structure and market position.
- EnSilica is seeking to raise GBP 15 million through a share sale.
- CelLBxHealth chief executive Collins is to step down.
- Castlelake has acquired easyJet through a sweetened takeover offer at GBP 6.90 a share, valuing the company at GBP 5.5 billion, with board approval.
- Siemens is exploring collaboration opportunities with Gates Developments in Egypt.
- TotalEnergies has disclosed transactions in its own shares.
- UBS has declared coupon payments on 12 ETRACS exchange-traded notes.
- Intesa Sanpaolo is expanding its Fideuram model internationally as part of its global growth strategy.
- Equatorial and Iberdrola are in talks to acquire Enel assets in Brazil, according to Valor.
- Infineon has confirmed a US International Trade Commission ban on Innoscience GaN products.
- Eni is to acquire a 25% stake in Chile's Black Giant lithium project for USD 225 million.
- Givaudan has invested in microencapsulation technology company Microcaps.
- Alcon has signed a joint development and licence agreement with RxSight for adjustable lenses.
- Raiffeisen Bank is seeking to lower the minimum acceptance level in its takeover bid for Addiko Bank.
- Genmab's Tepkinly has received EU approval for expanded use in follicular lymphoma.
- Logitech has announced the release date for its first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2027.
- Eiffage Construction has acquired 80% of Luxembourg's Baatz group for an undisclosed amount.
- Getlink reported shuttle traffic of 323,400 vehicles in June 2026.
- Skanska has won a data-centre contract in Virginia worth approximately SEK 870 million.
- Abivax has completed its public offering of 7.36 million ADS, raising USD 920 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- Saipem has secured a USD 2 billion contract for the Kutei North Hub offshore project in Indonesia.
- Broadcom is expanding its custom-chip partnership with Apple; SK Hynix is exploring a US listing in connection with the deal.
- Meta faces USD 1.4 trillion in penalties sought by US states in a youth-safety trial.
- Walmart is cutting grocery prices amid Trump's focus on planned rollbacks.
- Syntiant, the AI chipmaker backed by Intel, has filed for a US IPO.
- AbbVie has raised its second-quarter and full-year adjusted EPS guidance.
- Alibaba has banned Anthropic AI tools over security concerns.
- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a USD 142.9 million US Air Force contract for software maintenance.
- Robinhood's chief executive has reported strong early uptake for Trump-branded investment accounts.
- Cadence is to hold its second-quarter 2026 earnings webcast.
- L3Harris has been awarded a contract worth up to USD 499.6 million by the Missile Defense Agency.
- Wintrust is to acquire Northern Trust's guardianship-services business.
- Fiserv is exploring the sale of its debit-card network to major US banks, according to a source.
- Rivian has forecast quarterly revenue above estimates.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial has reported net income of JPY 1.73 trillion.
- Toyota is to build a USD 3.6 billion plant in Texas and shift some truck production from Mexico.
- Main earnings today: Getlink and Brunello Cucinelli, Cairn Homes, Victrex, BTG Consulting and Trifast.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1200 to GBX 1400.
- Easyjet Plc: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 450 to GBX 660.
- Bunzl Plc: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 2200 to GBX 2600.
- Aj Bell Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 555 to GBX 565.
- Unilever Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 65.44 to EUR 66.51.
- Pearson Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 11.30 to GBP 12.10.
- Greatland Gold: Macquarie maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from AUD 14 to AUD 13.
- Rio Tinto Plc: Macquarie maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 79 to GBP 75.
- Itv Plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from GBP 1.04 to GBP 0.85.
- Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 4531 to GBX 4517.
- Rentokil Initial Plc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 515 to GBX 590.
- Serco Group Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 3.69 to GBP 3.71.
- Barclays Plc: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 27 to USD 30.