Samsung and SK Hynix have become market darlings in recent months, riding the AI boom for all it is worth. Between them, they have turned the KOSPI into the world's best-performing index. In many ways, the Korean market tells the story of the year in equities.

America celebrated its 250th anniversary this weekend, and Wall Street began its new quarter-millennium in style. Yesterday's rebound in semiconductor stocks helped the Nasdaq close 1.26% higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.72%, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.29%.

The move was partly a technical bounce after last week's late sell-off, but it was also driven by SK Hynix's announcement that it will launch a Wall Street listing on Friday. The company is expected to raise $28 billion, making it the largest US IPO ever by a foreign company.

This morning, however, semiconductors are under pressure again. Samsung is falling in Seoul, and the weakness has spread across Asia. The South Korean giant's results were exceptional, with profit rising 19-fold from a year earlier, but that was still not enough to satisfy investors' lofty expectations.

The start of the week therefore gives us a chance to look more closely at South Korea. Not because I harbour a secret passion for K-pop, but because this market neatly captures the equity-market dynamics of the year.

Stocks are rising, but the rally is tightly clustered around a single theme: semiconductors. That is true in Europe and the United States, and even more so in South Korea, where two companies effectively define the market: Samsung and SK Hynix. Both have crossed the $1 trillion market-capitalisation threshold this year.

With Samsung and SK Hynix, South Korea is fortunate enough to host two of the three companies producing memory chips, perhaps the segment that has benefited most from the AI boom. Put simply, the rise of AI has sent demand for these chips soaring. The handful of producers are running at full capacity and enjoy seemingly limitless pricing power. Investors long marvelled at Nvidia's EBITDA margins of more than 60%. Those now look almost tame beside the 80%-plus margins reported by Micron and SK Hynix. The surge in earnings has sent Samsung's share price up fivefold in a year, while SK Hynix has risen ninefold.

The KOSPI has not merely become a leading indicator for Wall Street. It has also become a market that magnifies every move, whether upwards or downwards. Sessions with swings of 7% or 8% are not unusual. In the newsroom, if the KOSPI has not moved by at least 3%, we check whether South Korea is on holiday.

Despite that volatility, the direction of travel has been emphatically positive. The KOSPI is by far the world's best-performing index in 2026, up 91%. It held the same title in 2025, when it gained 76%.

I often cite one anecdote to illustrate the strength of South Korean equities over the past two years. During his campaign, the South Korean president elected in June 2025 set a 5,000-point target for the KOSPI. By the end of June, the index had hit a record 9,000 points.

This morning, things are looking more challenging for the KOSPI, which is falling in the wake of Samsung, dragging the Asian markets down with it. In Europe, the market is expected to open around the break-even point.

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